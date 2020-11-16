Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

NorthTec enrolment to double in 2021 despite lack of foreign students

4 minutes to read

Kaitlyn Hand has relished the opportunity to embark on a new career. Photo / Michael Cunningham

NZ Herald
By: Matthew Scott

Enrolments have been on the rise at NorthTec, with the campuses set to be teeming with new students next year.

A combination of Covid-19 and fees-free schemes have inspired a large number of students to

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.