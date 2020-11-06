Northpower customers in Whangārei and Kaipara to get share of $10.2M payout

Northpower, which owns and maintains the electricity network for Whangārei and Kaipara, is giving its roughly 60,000 customers a $10.2 million payout.

Northland electricity company Northpower is giving its 60,000 customers a $10.2 million payout, despite a challenging year for the company.

"It is pleasing to be able to offer this discount to Northpower's customers once again because we know what a difference it makes to so many households, particularly after such a challenging year," Northpower chairman Mark Trigg said.

Most residential and business electricity customers connected to Northpower's network will benefit from a discount of $220.80 in their November or December power bills, regardless of the power supplier. The only exception will be those who have used between 1kWh and 2000kWh for the prior year, who will receive a discount of $63.25.

The second Northpower pricing discount in 12 months is made possible with the support of the Northpower Electric Power Trust, which owns Northpower on behalf of Northpower's consumer beneficiaries connected to the Northpower electricity network.

The Northpower Trust says it is again satisfying to see Northpower's consumer beneficiaries continuing to benefit from the consumer ownership model.

Northpower Trust chairman Erc Angelo has welcomed the discount because it flows back directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangārei.

"We know how much people appreciated the discount last year because we hear from our consumers when we see them in the community. Despite the challenges we have all faced this year, the Northpower business continues to operate well," Angelo said.

To qualify as eligible, consumers must have an active network connection as at November 2020. Full details of the eligibility criteria are available on Northpower's website www.northpower.com/pricing/pricing-discount-faqs.

Since 1993, with this payment, Northpower and the Northpower Trust will have given back $239m directly to electricity consumers in Kaipara and Whangārei.

The news comes as Northpower marks its 90th year in business.