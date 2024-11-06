Northland powerlifter Trish Muldrock smashed all her lifts at the recent World Masters Powerlifting Championships and Commonwealth Champs in South Africa.
Trish Muldrock, 70, won multiple medals at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships and Commonwealth Championshipsin South Africa.
Muldrock now holds eight world records and 13 Commonwealth records, including gold in squat, bench press, and deadlift.
She aims to compete in the Asian African Pacific Benchpress Championships in Japan in July 2025.
Northland “pocket rocket” powerlifter Trish Muldrock was toying with the idea of retiring from competitions before entering her latest world championships in South Africa.
But the 70-year-old Haruru resident is back in a big way after winning a haul of medals – so many she’s lost count - at the World Masters Powerlifting Championships and Commonwealth Championships in Sun City in October.
Muldrock now holds a whopping eight world records and 13 Commonwealth records.
“When I left I wasn’t overly confident,” Muldrock said.