Kunicich said Jetstar’s website said it could provide wheelchair assistance but when she rang to finalise this, it was unable to give the help Carrie needs: a loan wheelchair to use at the airport after she checks in her motorised wheelchair.
Kunicich said her only option was a refund from the airline, which takes up to seven days. As of this morning, she still had not received the refund.
This puts her in a difficult position as she needs the refund before she can book a flight with a different carrier – and she is holding her breath amid the tension of whether flights and assistance will be available.
Kunicich was able to book flights and wheelchair assistance from Auckland to Melbourne on May 26 without issue with a different airline.
However, because Kunicich travels on a UK passport, she has to apply for Electronic Travel Authority or an eVisitor Visa in advance, and does not have flexibility with dates of travel to and from Australia.
She thought the approach by Jetstar was “ridiculous”.
Jetstar apologised for being unable to accommodate the request on this occasion but said its wheelchair limit had been reached on the flight.
In a statement, the airline said its team worked hard to find the family an alternative flight but Kunicich opted to cancel the booking and take a full refund instead.
Other donations including $300 worth of gift vouchers from Hikurangi farm store Bates and Keen Family Farm, which will be raffled off to raise funds for the trip.
Kunicich believed people were willing to get behind Carrie because of her cool attitude, which saw her being recognised for academically excelling in 12 different subjects last term.
The first appointments with Melbourne specialists, led by Professor Martin Delatycki of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, were a great success as they recommended Carrie take baclofen, a medicine which helps reduce muscle spasms.
The drug has been a game-changer, reducing Carrie’s muscle spasms and involuntary limb movements, allowing her to sleep and concentrate better.
Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.