Whangarei Lions clubs’ Citrus for the South campaign had about 5 tonnes of fruit donated by generous Northlanders.

Zest for helping out

Masses of winter fruit are headed from the North to residents in the South Island thanks to the 11th annual Whangārei Lions clubs’ Citrus for the South campaign. The campaign, held on Sunday, encourages Northlanders to drop off their excess oranges, mandarins, lemons and grapefruit, which will be sent to those in need in the South Island. The Whangārei district’s Lions clubs collected fruit donated by generous Northlanders at Trigg Sports Arena in Whangārei and the Ngunguru Sports Complex. North Rentals owner Gary Younger, who helped out during the day, said more than 250 banana boxes of fruit were donated. They will be sent to people in Christchurch, Dunedin, Clyde and surrounding districts via Mainfreight, which has once again offered to transport the shipment free.

Chance for Six60 gig

Aotearoa’s biggest band, Six60, have announced one more show for their Grassroots Tour, which took place in April and May — but there’s a catch. Five places are in the running and listeners are encouraged to get behind their town and vote. Whangārei is in the running, as well as Rotorua, Palmerston North and Balclutha. Head to onemoreshow.co.nz to cast your vote and make sure your town gets the final show. The winning region will be announced on Tuesday, July 23.

Lotto luck for 15