“Then Cyclone Tam came along and coincided with some very high spring tides and an onshore wind. There’s been a very big impact in the last three weeks,” she said.

As a short-term measure, the Far North District Council had sandbagged and placed rock fill in the worst area, just below the cannon.

Shipley said a working group had already been discussing possible solutions with the council and Far North Holdings.

“We thought we had time… and of course it never goes as fast as I would like it to, but this is not a straightforward question. We do need to get best advice, then try and find money to remediate it.”

If nothing was done, the beachfront road and buildings would eventually be threatened.

“With every high tide that’s got an onshore wind, it’s posing more risk to the road reserve.”

Erosion is exposing tree roots along Russell’s waterfront. Photo: Supplied / Sue Fitzmaurice

Shipley said there were many theories in Russell about what was contributing to the erosion.

Those theories included rainwater from buildings running across the road instead of going into stormwater drains, or changes to tidal action caused by the wharf’s floating pontoons.

Expert advice so far was that there was no single significant factor, she said.

Erosion opposite Russell’s Town hall, before temporary repairs were carried out. Photo: Supplied / Sue Fitzmaurice

The working group included representatives of the Russell Wharf Trust, the local community board and placemaking group, Kororāreka Marae, businesses, the council and Far North Holdings, with herself as chair representing the Russell Destination Management Team.

They hoped to come up with a medium-term solution in July or August, which would then be discussed with Russell residents and stakeholder groups.

How quickly it could be implemented would depend on the cost, she said.

Emergency repairs aim to protect Russell’s waterfront from further erosion until a solution is found. Photo: Supplied / Sue Fitzmaurice

The council was also investigating whether central government assistance would be available, given that it involved storm damage to a road.

Ultimately, the working group aimed to restore the gentle slope that used to run down on to the shingle beach.

“It is a long term issue. It will be potentially costly, so we have to be mindful that we’ve got to then find those funds or take our turn,” Shipley said.