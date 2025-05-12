Ongoing erosion, accelerated by Cyclone Tam’s big swells and high winds, is threatening to wash away the waterfront of one of New Zealand’s most historic towns.
Russell resident and former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley said options for protecting Russell’s vanishing beachfront were already being investigated when last month’s wild weather suddenly gave the project urgency.
She said the shore had been receding for about the past 18 months, with erosion starting to undermine the road reserve and a historic cannon.
It was also exposing the roots of the pōhutukawa trees that lined the town’s waterfront.
“We thought we had time… and of course it never goes as fast as I would like it to, but this is not a straightforward question. We do need to get best advice, then try and find money to remediate it.”
If nothing was done, the beachfront road and buildings would eventually be threatened.
“With every high tide that’s got an onshore wind, it’s posing more risk to the road reserve.”
Shipley said there were many theories in Russell about what was contributing to the erosion.
Those theories included rainwater from buildings running across the road instead of going into stormwater drains, or changes to tidal action caused by the wharf’s floating pontoons.
Expert advice so far was that there was no single significant factor, she said.
The working group included representatives of the Russell Wharf Trust, the local community board and placemaking group, Kororāreka Marae, businesses, the council and Far North Holdings, with herself as chair representing the Russell Destination Management Team.
They hoped to come up with a medium-term solution in July or August, which would then be discussed with Russell residents and stakeholder groups.
How quickly it could be implemented would depend on the cost, she said.
The council was also investigating whether central government assistance would be available, given that it involved storm damage to a road.