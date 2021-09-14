Just 100 spectators in two bubbles will watch Northland's game live at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Just 100 spectators will be allowed to watch Northland's next match in the Bunnings Warehouse NPC rugby against the Tasman Mako in Whangārei on the weekend.

The game, to be played at Semenoff Stadium on Saturday,

will be played under stricter level 2 restrictions than those of last year.

Northland Rugby Union chief executive Cameron Bell said there would be two bubbles of 50 people each in the grandstand.

NRU has decided to allow its sponsors to attend the match, unlike last year when season ticketholders were also given priority under level 2.

"Level 2 this time has stricter protocols around security and gate entry, but a good thing is the game will be televised live," Bell said.

"It's a tough call to give our sponsors priority this time round, but the reality is if they say to us they want their money back, that will have a flow-on effect."

Even NRU board members would be treated as season ticket-holders, he said.

Fingers crossed, he said, Northland went down to level 1 so NRU would be able to open the gates for its fans for the remaining home gates.

"New Zealand Rugby Union has done a fantastic job in adjusting the competition. It's challenging and tough, but we'll get through this," he said.

Jordan Olsen is expected to lead Northland when they take on Tasman Makos at Semenoff Stadium on the weekend. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Other sports organisations in Northland are putting in place measures to resume regular competition at level 2 and hope the region goes down to level 1 when there's more leeway in getting the crowd through the turnstiles.

The NPC will recommence from round seven this week and the postponed matches will be played at the end of round 10, which is scheduled to finish on October 10, Covid permitting.

Northland's last home match was against Taranaki on August 15, and rounds three to six had to be postponed when New Zealand went into lockdown.

Level 2 restrictions last year forced the Northland Rugby Union to create six separate bubbles at Semenoff Stadium filled by 600 spectators - a maximum of 100 in each bubble - that consisted of life members, donors and a limited number of season pass-holders.

The same groups of people watched both the Farah Palmer Cup clash between Northland and Auckland as well as the Northland v Manawatū men's match.

There were four bubbles in the main grandstand and two in the terraces.

Northland rugby head coach George Konia said players have been given individualised training programmes during Covid restrictions and have been working hard in preparation for the resumption of NPC.

Players trained together as a team at Pohe Island last week for the first time after the lockdown.

"We've had a poor start to the season with two big losses and the lockdown has been an opportunity to really freshen up physically and mentally and to make adjustments to our game, focusing on the core skills.

"It's been a bit of a weird period, but we are fortunate to be able to train and excited at the opportunity to play again," he said.

Northland lost to Wellington 54-7 in the opening round and were beaten 48-14 by Taranaki at Semenoff Stadium on August 15.

The team's games that have been postponed were against Otago (home), Bay of Plenty (away), Southland (away), and Counties Manukau (home).

Following the match against the Mako, Northland's only other scheduled home game is against Otago on October 2, plus the two postponed matches.