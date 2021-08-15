Pisi Leilua breaks through the Taranaki defence during Northland first home game at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

A red card to Isi Manu probably put paid to any chances Northland had of mounting a decent comeback in their first home game of the 2021 Bunnings Warehouse NPC in Whangārei.

The 48-14 loss against Taranaki yesterday was Northland's second in a row after a 54-7 pummelling at the hands of Wellington in the opening fixture a week earlier.

It was also the second week in a row a Northland player was sent off and poor discipline, together with sloppy defence on occasions, are among issues the team will have to iron out before hosting Otago this coming Sunday at 2.05pm.

Northland started strongly and played a brand of physical, athletic rugby that was as effective as it was great to watch in the opening quarter before the momentum shifted the other way.

There was a flow and cohesion to it, as well as physical clout, and brought a torrent of pressure. They were rewarded with the first try in just the 10th minute to prop Leka Tu'ungafasi after multiple phases of pick and go.

Taranaki just couldn't dominate the physical exchanges. Not for long enough, early enough and not the way they wanted to or where they needed to — which was at the breakdown and tackle area.

The Taniwha pinned them in their own 22m and forced the visitors into making one tackle too many.

But from leading by 7, the hosts found themselves down 10-7 at the breather and the Naki piled on more misery after Manu got his marching orders when the TMO ruled his shoulder collected the head of Taranaki fullback Stephen Perofeta.

Scott Gregory finds the going tough in Northland's heavy loss to Taranaki at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland skipper Jordan Olsen was philosophical despite the heavy loss in a match where his team let their guard down on too many occasions.

"In the first half especially we showed a bit more ticker than last week and we were in not a bad spot there but the momentum shifted and we just struggled to get it back on our side.

"Definitely a lot more to work on next week but the foundations are there. It's not all bad news."

The team was in the fight and still maintained composure for the most part but said in the second half, being a man down, they put themselves under pressure with simple mistakes that proved costly.

"We take the positives out of it and obviously work on the things we need to work on but it's important we realise it's not all bad news ... it's only the start of the season and we've got plenty of time to fix what we need to," he said.

Taranaki captain Teihorangi Walden was pleased with the big win, especially after his side's loss to the Taniwha in previous years.

"It's not always easy coming up to Whangārei, we've struggled the last few years but we'll take the win, although but it wasn't an 80-minute performance we were after.

"We knew they were going to come out firing and we tried throwing the ball around a bit and probably just needed to carry hard and earn the right to go wide a bit but we learnt our lesson and went direct in the second half."

Action between Northland Kauri and Taranaki in the Farah Palmer Cup, won by the former 41-3. Photo / Michael Cunningham

The red card to Manu, he said, gave his side a bit of a momentum swing.

Kini Naholo, brother of former All Black Waisake Naholo, Pita Gus Sowakula, Ricky Riccitelli and Tupou Vaa'i provided the heavy artillery and sashayed past as the Northland defence spluttered.

Naholo burned defences in straight line sprints, bumped off defenders if he had to, and dazzled the crowd with his balance and footwork.

The tactical work of Perofeta and No 10 Jayson Potroz was a key feature in the Naki's arsenal.

They found an edge through composure, experience, big-game temperament and vision which are the incalculable ingredients at this level.

In Josh Lord, Jesse Parete and Tom Florence upfront, Tarakani had players who got up to make another tackle, hit a ruck or run a decoy support line.

In the Farah Palmer Cup, Northland Kauri thumped Taranaki 41-3.