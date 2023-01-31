Northland’s State of Emergency could be lifted today

After a wet night the sun is shining over Whangārei and the Hundertwasser Arts Centre this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

After a wet night the sun is shining over Whangārei and the Hundertwasser Arts Centre this morning. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Northland’s State of Emergency is due to be reviewed this morning after intense rain expected overnight didn’t eventuate.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald said the MetService’s Red Heavy Rain Warning, Severe Thunderstorm Watch and Strong Wind Watch for Northland had all been lifted as of 4am today, and no major flooding or damage had been reported overnight.

“It was a wet night across the region but thankfully we haven’t had any major issues come through to us or our emergency services partners overnight,” he said.

“We want to thank everyone across the region who made preparations and took precautions for yesterday’s event, especially our partner agencies, iwi, and community groups.”

MacDonald said the State of Emergency remained in place for now but would be reviewed this morning.

The declaration would not stop Northlanders carrying out their normal activities today though some more rain was expected.

Civil Defence had not requested any school closures so parents should contact schools directly for information as to which were open today.

Northland Civil Defence Emergency Management group controller Graeme MacDonald said he was grateful to everyone who took precautions ahead of last night’s expected deluge. Photo / John Stone

MacDonald said surface flooding, slips and downed trees remained in some areas, and State Highway 1 over the Brynderwyns was still closed.

An overnight slip had also reduced the Kaiwaka-Mangawhai detour route to a single lane at Lang’s Beach but contractors were on site and expected to finish clearing it soon.

“Aside from roading conditions, there are no restrictions on travel but please continue to drive to the conditions today and look out for any hazards on the road.”

Around 3pm yesterday more than 1000 households in the Far North were without power. By 9am today that had dropped to 113 households in the Waimā-Taheke area west of Kaikohe and fewer than 10 in Herekino. Lines company Top Energy expected to have the power restored in those areas by 2pm today.

A sun-lit cupola at Whangārei’s Hundertwasser Arts Centre is reflected in a puddle from last night’s rain. Photo / Michael Cunningham

In Northpower’s area, the only outrage this morning was in the Mangapai-Tauraroa-Waikiekie area. As of 9am today it was not known when power would be restored.

National roading agency Waka Kotahi said State Highway 1 between Waipū and Brynderwyn remained closed this morning, and caution was required on SH10 just south of Totara North Rd due to an underslip. A temporary speed restriction was in place in the area.

The only local road closures yesterday were on Waipū Gorge Rd in Whangārei district, part of Russell Rd at Whangaruru and Maromākū-Tōwai Rd in the Far North.

Waipū Gorge Rd remained closed as of 8.30am today. Another 10 roads around the Whangārei District were affected by the weather but were passable with caution, including Russell Rd and Cove Rd, where there had been a slip.

In Kaipara, Child Rd and Valley Rd were restricted to 4WD access only, Pebblebrooke Rd was down to one lane due to a slip and caution was advised on Taipuha Sett Rd due to flooding.

Maromākū-Tōwai Rd was still closed this morning with flooding too deep even for 4WD vehicles and another eight roads in the Far North were passable with caution, including one affected by an overslip.

Matawaia-Maromākū Rd and Pokapū Rd are passable only by 4WD. Several other roads in the district are also affected by slips, fallen trees and flooding. Caution was advised on Commerce St in Kaitāia due to surface flooding.

As of 9am this morning Wekaweka Rd, at Waimamaku in South Hokianga, was reportedly blocked by a slip but roading crews were still on their way to investigate.







