Northland's patrolled surf beaches to have lifeguards on weekdays from Monday

Lifeguards will start policing Northland's patrolled surf beaches during the week from Monday, but some will have to wait until the following week to get the patrols.

The surf lifesaving season kicked off on Labour Weekend and runs until Easter, but weekday patrols are only done during the busy Christmas/New Year period.

Northland's patrolled beaches are Ocean Beach, at Whangārei Heads, Waipū Cove, Ruakākā, Mangawhai Heads, Baylys Beach and Ahipara (Far North Rescue).

However, those who do go to any of the beaches will need to ensure they follow Covid-19 protocols, including scanning QR codes at the reserve or outside the surf clubs.

Ruakākā beach will be patrolled between 10.30am and 6.30pm from December 13 to February 4; Waipū Cove from 10.30am - 6.30pm from December 13 to January 28 and Mangawhai Heads, 10.30am - 6.30pm from December 13 to January 21.

Ocean Beach at Whangārei Heads will have weekday patrols from 10.30am - 6.30pm from December 20 to January 28.

Baylys Beach will be patrolled 10.30am - 6.30pm from December 20 to January 7 and Ahipara 10.30am - 6.30pm from December 20 to January 14.

The beaches will be patrolled only on weekends and holiday weekends from then until Easter.

Beach Safety Messages:

■ Choose a lifeguarded beach and swim between the flags

■ Read and understand the safety signs – ask a surf lifeguard for advice as conditions can change regularly

■ Don't overestimate your ability or your children's ability to cope in the conditions

■ Always keep a close eye on very young children in or near the water – always keep them within arm's reach

■ Get a friend to swim with you – never swim or surf alone

■ Watch out for rip currents, they can carry you away from shore. If caught in a rip current remember the 3Rs: *Relax and float, *Raise your hand and *Ride the rip

■ Be smart around rocks: When fishing never turn your back towards the sea and always wear a lifejacket

■ If in doubt, stay out!

■ If you see someone in trouble, call 111 and ask for the Police

■ Be sun smart – slip, slop, slap and wrap to protect your skin and eyes from the sun's damaging rays