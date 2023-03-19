Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northland’s most persistent criminals rack up more than 1000 convictions

Karina Cooper
By
5 mins to read
New Zealand courts dealt with more than 160,000 charges in 2021/22. Photo / 123rf

New Zealand courts dealt with more than 160,000 charges in 2021/22. Photo / 123rf

A look at Northland’s most prolific offenders has led through the courtroom doors to where an underworld of sex, brutality, and deceit is exposed almost daily.

The lawless lifestyle, renowned sociologist and New Zealand gangs

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal from Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei

Latest from Northern Advocate