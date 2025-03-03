“To have this win this year means a lot,” Toa said.

“It was a great experience.

“I’d been getting to 9.6m, so getting 10m was surreal.”

The manu is a V-shaped dive bomb unique to New Zealand, and the aim is to make the biggest splash.

After a summer of regional qualifiers, New Zealand’s best manu athletes converged on the Auckland waterfront which was packed with spectators.

The event was part of Moana Auckland, New Zealand’s Ocean Festival which celebrates the region’s love for the ocean from waka to super yachts.

This year’s Z Manu World Champs grand final winners include Whangarei’s Maara Toa [front centre] and Ngawiki Taka. Photo / Zach Quin

With 130 finalists competing across the kids, youth, and adult divisions, the competition was fierce.

Toa, who works at Kmart, said he’d been practising for hours in “numerous spots” leading up to the event, including Whangārei Aquatic Centre and the Tikipunga waterhole.

He initially attempted to make it to the grand finals via the regional qualifiers in Whangārei in January but missed out to Jahrome Rapata-Taipari.

Determined, Toa travelled to the Auckland qualifiers where he made it through.

This year’s final showcased cutting-edge “manutech” technology, developed in collaboration with AUT, to measure splash height with pinpoint accuracy.

Ngawiki Taka, from Whangarei, was first in the kids male manu at the grand finals. Photo / Zach Quin

An underwater microphone, developed by Dr Tim Haggitt from the University of Auckland’s Institute of Marine Science, was used to measure the “pop” sound of each jump that is heard underwater.

The event also saw the Minister of Sports and Recreation, Mark Mitchell, dive-bomb into the harbour, fully clothed.

Organiser Scott Rice said the event was about “celebrating our love for the water, our culture, and that classic Kiwi summer spirit”.

“The energy has been unreal, from the competitors to the crowd.

“Manu is well and truly alive in Aotearoa.”

Z Manu World Champs 2025 Final Results

Maara Toa (Whangārei) won Adult Male Manu

Shonte To’a (Hamilton) won Adult Female Manu

Xeina Williams (Wellington) won Freestyle Female

William Fraser (Auckland) won Freestyle Male

Zerenity Mills-Simpson (Wellington) won Youth Female

Jayden Lee-Raumati (Auckland) won Youth Male

Aila McQueen (Hamilton) won Kids Female Manu

Ngawiki Taka (Whangārei) won Kids Male Manu

