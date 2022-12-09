Northland’s high drowning, water injury rates prompt call for pause before going in, on or near the water

Northland has one of the worst drowning and water-related injury records in the country, prompting ACC to issue a challenge for water-goers this summer.

Northland has one of the worst drowning and water-related injury records in the country, prompting ACC to issue a challenge for water-goers this summer.

Northland has the second worst drowning and fifth worst water-related injury records in the country, with ACC issuing a challenge to swimmers this summer to prevent more deaths and harm.

Figures released by ACC show that in 2022 there have been 14 drownings in Northland, second only to Auckland, which has 15. And when it comes to water-related injuries, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, this year, the region is fifth highest, with 2,148 of the 27,583 claims nationally.

That means almost 7.8 per cent of all claims nationally were from Northland, despite the region having less than 4 per cent of the population, at a cost of $6.2 million to help people recover, so far.

In the past five years in Northland, which has about 2700 km of coastline, there have been 9945 water related injuries and in 2021 10 people in Northland drowned and 18 were hospitalised due to a water related activity. The number of drownings in Northland was the third highest per capita in NZ (5.05 per 100k people).

ACC is now laying down a wero (challenge) to all New Zealanders this summer to reduce the number of drownings and water-related injuries.

There were 90 preventable drownings in 2021 in New Zealand, the highest number in 10 years.

“A drowning is a devastating event for any whānau and community,” Daniel Gerrard, Water Safety NZ CEO said.

“These incidents are preventable – if you stop and take time to assess the risks. Collectively, we all have to make better decisions around water.”

Men were over-represented in the deaths with 76 men and 14 women in 2021.

“They’re a father, a son, an uncle, a brother or a grandfather,” Gerrard said.

“To Pakeha males in power boats, Māori men gathering kai underwater, Asian men fishing from rocks, Pasifika men fishing from boats… you guys are consistently over-represented in our drowning tragedies.”

And it is not just drownings, he said.

There are about 76 claims for water-related injuries dailyfrom people out enjoying activities like surfing, fishing and swimming. It cost $81 million to help people recover from these injuries.

Water sports had the highest number with 19,351 injury claims in this period, ahead of boating injuries (8,649). Males made up 64 percent of water-related injury claims.

There were 11,890 water-related injury claims accepted last summer, with January (5489) the highest month every year.

Surfing, a popular pastime in Northland, is the number one cause of water-related injuries in the country over the past five years, ACC figures show.

“We’re huge supporters of people getting out and following their passion,” James Whitaker, ACC Injury Prevention Programme Lead, said.

“Whether it’s getting out with their mates for a surf, time with the whānau by the beach or fishing at their favourite spot on the river, ACC is here to support people who need it and we’ll do everything we can to help people recover. It’s better for everyone when fewer people are injured in the first place though.

“We are laying down a wero (challenge) to all New Zealanders to ‘Have a Hmmm’. Think about the risks relating to the activity you’re about to do. Think about the best ways to avoid those risks, do things safely and you can keep doing what you love.”

The top five ways we are hurting ourselves in, on and around the water:

1. Surfing:

Surfing New Zealand estimates at least 150,000 people surf regularly in New Zealand. This means around one in every 30 New Zealander gets out in the waves. From July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 surfing was the leading cause in water-related injuries. There were 6,136 injuries - the highest number in the past five yearsat a cost of $10.7 million to help people recover.

Surfing NZ advice for staying safe in the waves:

· Surf within your skill level

· Use the correct surfboard for your ability and the conditions

· Make sure you keep your equipment in good condition

· Never ditch your board

· If you are a novice, get a lesson from Surfing New Zealand

2. Swimming:

Research from Water Safety New Zealand in 2021 found that 3.2 million (85 percent) adult New Zealanders visited the coast in the past 12 months.

Almost half of them (48 percent) visit the coast on a monthly basis. Over two million people are active while visiting the coast, including swimming or playing in the water.

In 2021/22 there were 5,187 swimming injury claims which came at a cost of $21 million.

Water Safety NZ is urging people to know the Water Safety Code:

· Be prepared

· Watch out for yourself and others

· Be aware of the dangers

· Know your limits

In 2021/22 there were 5,187 swimming injury claims across the country, costing $21 million in ACC payments.

3. Fishing:

Research shows about 25 per cent of all New Zealanders get out for a fish.

The catch is it’s also a leading cause for injury. In 2021/ 22 there were 3,856 fishing related injuries which cost of $5.5m to help people recover.

Rock fishing is an increasingly popular recreational past-time, but it is also extreme hazardous. Being swept off rocks by large waves is a major hazard.

Tips for a safe fishing trip:

· Always wear a lifejacket

· Take at least two forms of communication, such as a mobile phone and VHF radio

· Check the marine weather forecast including the swell, tide and wind strength and direction

· Learn water survival skills – so if you fall in, you have a higher chance of surviving

· Get to know the area you will be fishing, learn from locals, listen to advice and obey all warning signs

· Leave detailed information – tell someone responsible where you are going and when you are due to return.

· Never fish alone, make sure you always take a buddy with you

4. Swimming – Pools:

Pools are often the central hub for whānau and friends to have fun. But unfortunately, pools are also dangerous places, particularly for younger children.

In 2021/ 22 there were 1,127 swimming related injuries in swimming pools around New Zealand. These injuries cost about $3m to help people recover.

WSNZ says adults need to ensure their children are safe. The vast majority of children who drown are alone and unsupervised, or in the care of other children at the time.

Fishing, particularly from the rocks, is one of the top five causes of drownings and water-related injuries in the country.

5. Water skiing:

Boats, speed, water and people who back themselves to pull off a big trick in front of their mates. It’s a recipe for disaster.

There were 1,205 water skiing-related injuries in 2021/22 and these injuries cost of $3.2m.

Nearly half of all adult Kiwis go boating each year with their friends and families.

On average, about 20 people die in recreational boating accidents in New Zealand.

Research shows that not wearing a lifejacket is the leading risk factor, and other risks include not carrying communications, not checking the weather, and drinking alcohol.

Boating Safety Code:

· Wear your lifejacket

· Take two waterproof ways to call for help

· Check the marine weather forecast

· Avoid alcohol

· Be a responsible skipper



