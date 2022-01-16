Northland's Hare Krishna community celebrate Ratha Yatra Festival
Quick Read
Sophie Odgen from "Wild Untamed" was invited to take part in the Ratha Yatra parade through Whangārei on Saturday.
Northland's Hare Krishna community held its annual Ratha Yatra Festival on Saturday with a parade through Whangārei.
Ratha Yatra Festival is a significant Hare Krishna festival that sees people parade through the city pulling a chariot carrying three deities who bestowed blessings on the residents of Whangārei and all those fortunate to see them.
The parade wound its way around Whangārei before ending in Cafler Park.
Northern Advocate photographer Tania Whyte joined the parade route to capture the colour.