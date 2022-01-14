An infrared image taken from a drone on Thursday night showing hot spots in the Kaimaumau fire ground. Photo / FENZ

Firefighters at the massive Kaimaumau blaze are bracing for another big day today with continuing strong winds threatening to push the fire northwards up the coast. On Friday, when east-southeasterly gusts were expected to hit 70km/h, 68 firefighters were on the ground with eight helicopters on standby to strengthen fire breaks and deal with any flare-ups. On Thursday night — when the wind first picked up, switching to an easterly with 45km/h gusts — the fire was kept within the containment lines, though drones fitted with thermal imaging cameras detected hot spots and fire activity within the burnt area.

Beach volleyball

The first event of Volleyball NZ G.J. Gardner Homes NZ Beach Tour scheduled for Ruakākā Beach this weekend has been cancelled due to the threat from Cyclone Cody. The event was to be held today and Sunday, but Volleyball NZ said with high winds of 30-40km/h forecast for most of the weekend, it would be unplayable. Additionally, the high tides experienced on Friday will affect all the playing courts. Volleyball NZ will look at opportunities for rescheduling the event at Ruakākā, and confirm plans as soon as possible.

Pipeline laid

FNDC contractors have completed 10.9km of a 14km pipeline that will connect a council aquifer bore at Sweetwater near Awanui to the Kaitaia Treatment Plant in Okahu Rd. Directional drilling crews will start building the Okahu Rd section of the pipeline on Pukepoto Rd (near Kaitaia College), Norman Senn Ave and Okahu Rd on January 17. This will involve installing a 300mm underground pipeline past the frontages of properties on these roads. Contractors will need to reduce traffic to a single lane at times, but will try to minimise disruption.

No new Covid cases

There were no new Covid 19 cases notified in Northland yesterday. There have also been no new Locations of Interest notified in Northland. Any new Locations of Interest will be detailed on the Ministry of Health website. There are currently two active Northland Covid cases, and the total number of confirmed cases is 108, with 106 cases released from isolation. There are no Covid 19 cases in hospital in Northland. Covid testing and vaccination stations are open across Northland this weekend and to find out where and when go to https://www.northlanddhb.org.nz/home/covid-19.

Ratha Yatra Festival

Northland's Hare Krishna community is holding its annual Ratha Yatra Festival today with a parade through Whangārei. Ratha Yatra Festival is a significant Hare Krishna festival that sees people parade through the city pulling a chariot carrying three deities who bestowed blessings on the residents of Whangārei and all those fortunate to see them. The parade starts at 11.30am from Cafler Park, wending its way around the CBD before returning to the park at 12.30pm for the celebration.

Hands-on learning

NorthTec Dargaville has been collaborating with local landowner Debbie Mason to help provide learners with hands-on experience and become industry-ready, skilled agriculture labourers. The arrangement allows for students undertaking the Certificate in Primary Industry Skills (Level 2) which focuses on three core areas, apiculture, fencing, and pest control, to get hands-on learning in the community. The students have primarily been building fences and practising pest control skills (such as trapping) on the property. The collaboration has completed its semester and Mason is happy to continue the arrangement going forward.

Art exhibit Imagine

Te Tai Tokerau Tangata Whaiora Network, a support and advocacy network for people who have mental health or addiction issues in Northland, is holding an art exhibition this month. The exhibition, called "Imagine", celebrates all stages of recovery, and the range of exhibits is as varied as the range of people that make up TTTWON. It opened at the Quarry Arts Centre, in Whangārei, last night and runs until January 28.