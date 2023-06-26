Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northern Advocate
Updated

Northlanders owe nearly $80m to Ministry of Social Development

Imran Ali
By
5 mins to read
Ngaire Rae is calling for MSD debt of nearly $80m in Northland to be written off and for benefit levels to rise. Photo / Tania Whyte

Ngaire Rae is calling for MSD debt of nearly $80m in Northland to be written off and for benefit levels to rise. Photo / Tania Whyte

A child poverty advocate is calling on the Government to write off welfare debt following revelations Northlanders owe nearly $80 million to the Ministry of Social Development (MSD) to date.

Whangārei Child Poverty Action Group

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Northern Advocate