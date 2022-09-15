Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northlanders could benefit from new Health NZ rheumatic fever register

By
6 mins to read
Sore throats in children and young people should be checked by health professionals, according to public health advice. Photo / 123RF

Sore throats in children and young people should be checked by health professionals, according to public health advice. Photo / 123RF

Health authorities and clinicians are working on a new rheumatic fever programme to improve treatment for what has been labelled a third-world disease in New Zealand.

New health authorities Te Whatu Ora Health NZ and

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Get a free appraisal with Barfoot and Thompson Whangarei