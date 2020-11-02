Northlanders can have unique preview of new Six60 movie in Whangārei

Northlanders have the chance to see the new documentary on Kiwi music sensations Six60 in Whangārei - the home town of band member Matiu Walters - thanks to Northland Inc and Air New Zealand.

Northland Inc is partnering with Air New Zealand to offer Six60 fans a unique opportunity to see a new documentary-style film about the Kiwi sensation in Whangārei ahead of its general release.

Part of the promotion for Six60: Till The Lights Go Out involves hosting an exclusive

premiere at each band member's hometown, and lead vocalist Walters will be at Event Cinemas in James St for a special screening on Saturday, November 21.

The feature film, directed by Julia Parnell and released by the award-winning Notable Pictures with funding from the New Zealand Film Commission and NZ On Air, opens nationwide five days later.

Billed as a story about "never giving up, of brotherhood, music and the love of a nation at this challenging time", the film charts the incredible rise and untold story of the Dunedin students who went on to become national icons and the first and only Kiwi band to sell out Auckland's Western Springs Stadium, not once but twice.

"We're delighted to partner with Air New Zealand to lift Northland's profile alongside this one-off event and to help celebrate the launch of Six60: Till The Lights Go Out," said Tania Burt, general manager destination at Northland Inc, the regional economic development agency.

"Northland has a long-running appreciation and love for Six60 and their music, and it's fantastic to see that reciprocated through these hometown premieres.

"The film will undoubtedly have something for everybody. It's a must-see for Six60 fans, a shining example of homegrown talent, and an illuminating insight into what it's like to grow up as a Kiwi."

Jeremy O'Brien, Air New Zealand general manager brand and marketing, said the airline was excited to partner with Northland Inc to promote the film in Whangārei.

"It's great to partner with Northland Inc and Six60 to bring this activity to life within the local community, and to give Northlanders this exclusive opportunity to win tickets through our Air New Zealand channels."

The promotion package also includes ticket giveaways by Air New Zealand, bespoke online content showcasing Walters' favourite experiences in Northland, and social media promotion.

Anybody can have the chance to win tickets for the film through an online quiz sent by email via www.airnewzealand.co.nz/premiere-in-the-air#win

To watch the official trailer for Six60: Till The Lights Go Out, go to www.six60movie.com.

Six60 at Toll Stadium, Whangārei, on a previous visit to Northland.

The band - Walters (vocals, guitar), Ji Fraser (lead guitar), Eli Paewai (drums), Marlon Gerbes (synths, samples) and Chris Mac (bass) - begins its 2021 national tour at Waitangi Sports Grounds on January 16. And the strong line-up of support acts includes Northland's own multi-talented, multi-award-winning singer/musician/entertainer Troy Kingi, Drax Project, The Clutch, Paige and Neko.

In the event that New Zealand is forced back into a lockdown due to Covid-19, there are back-up concert dates held for Six60 Saturdays in late 2021. Visit www.eccles.co.nz for all the details.