Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Northern Advocate

Northlander Brady Rush on his NZ sevens journey thus far - and help from Dad Eric

5 minutes to read
Brady Rush is following in his father Eric Rush's footsteps after making it into the New Zealand Sevens team. Photo / Tania Whyte

Brady Rush is following in his father Eric Rush's footsteps after making it into the New Zealand Sevens team. Photo / Tania Whyte

By
Imran Ali

Reporter

Brady Rush would rather be training and playing rugby than stacking the shelves at New World in Regent under the watchful eyes of dad and supermarket owner Eric.

The 22-year-old had been playing NPC for

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.