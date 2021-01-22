Northland sevens legend's son, Brady Rush, earns All Blacks Sevens contract

Brady Rush, seen here with ball in hand for Northland club Mid Northern, is one of three newly contracted players for New Zealand's top sevens teams. Photo / File

Brady Rush, the son of famed New Zealand sevens star Eric Rush, is one of three new players to earn a national contract.

With the Olympics Games only six months away, the 21-year-old Northlander has been in camp with the All Blacks Sevens for the past week in Mt Maunganui beforetoday's announcement.

"I'm still up in the air to be honest, cloud nine," Rush said.

"It's a pretty buzzy feeling."

Rush's father Eric, born in Kaeo, played national level sevens from 1988 to 2004 and is considered one of New Zealand's premier sevens players.

It was at 2020's Red Bull Ignite7s tournament where Brady Rush's talents were truly realised. Photo / Photosport

Given his father's history in the sport, Brady Rush said he was glad to add to the sevens legacy.

"It's pretty special. I can tell [Dad] is proud, the whole family is proud, it hasn't really sunk in to be honest."

Although he admitted his last name carried with it pressure and expectation, Rush was confident he could make his own name in the sport, given the opportunity.

The 2020 Taniwha debutant's talent for sevens was realised in last year's Red Bull Ignite7s tournament where coaches recognised the winger's strength, speed and stamina.

Brady Rush's father, sevens legend Eric Rush, right, with NZ coach Gordon Tietjens after New Zealand won Gold in the final against England, at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Rush said his affinity for the seven-player format came from the personal responsibility it inferred on each teammate.

"I like the space to be honest, the pace of the game is a bit quicker [than 15s] and I guess you're a bit tighter to team with less players because you've got to trust them more."

Despite his genetic pedigree, Brady Rush was determined to forge his own path in rugby. Photo / Photosport

The Mid Northern club talent said playing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo would be a dream, but that he was more focused on developing his skills and taking each game as it came.

"You can't get too more special than that. The Olympics would be a pretty special one, it'd be one to remember that's for sure."

Rush hoped to show his skills in games against Tonga next month.

The New Zealand men and women's sevens teams finished the 2020 year as World Series champions and will take their number one ranking into the Tokyo Olympics in July.