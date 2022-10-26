Legendary Northland axeman Jason Wynyard is just days away from realising an international comeback five years in the making.
The nine-time world champion is ending a three-year hiatus from full-time wood-chopping competitions to represent New Zealand at the world championship in Sweden this weekend.
Wynyard has overcome debilitating arthritis, stem-cell treatment and a hip replacement since winning the Stihl World Championship in 2017.
The 48-year-old is aiming for a coveted 10th individual world championship title as well as an international teams' title alongside rookie teammate Morgan Bolstad, 18.
The Wynyard-Bolstad connection is the latest to follow a lineage, as Bolstad's grandfather Sonny Bolstad competed against Wynyard's father, Pae Wynyard, in the 70's and 80's.
Bolstad's father, David Bolstad, enjoyed a great rivalry with Wynyard for many years before his tragic death at a wood-chopping competition in 2011.
Bolstad wants to honour his father's memory by doing his part towards a New Zealand team victory.
"I know Dad would be incredibly proud of me for making this team, and it's fantastic having someone like Jason with all his experience - as well as his connection with Dad - alongside me," he said.
Wynyard, who now lives in Auckland but remains a Northland sporting legend as the region's greatest world title winner, said it was a special occurrence having Bolstad in the team.
"Morgan is a very promising up-and-coming axeman, and I know he'll serve both his father's and grandfather's legacy in the sport well.
"I'll certainly help him out in any way I can so that this is a memorable world championship for all the team."
Wynyard was six years old when his late father Pae - himself an accomplished axeman - encouraged his son to take up wood-chopping.
In 1996 he turned professional, and competes in Northland wood-chopping events whenever he can.
NZ Stihl Timbersports World Championship Team:
· Jason Wynyard, Auckland
· Jack Jordan, Taumarunui
· Shane Jordan, Taranaki
· Nathan McDonald, Auckland
· Adam Lowe, Nelson
· Morgan Bolstad, Taumarunui