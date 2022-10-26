Legendary Northland axeman Jason Wynyard has overcome a major injury to take a chop at his 10th World Championship when he leads the NZ team in Sweden this weekend. Photo / NZME

Legendary Northland axeman Jason Wynyard is just days away from realising an international comeback five years in the making.

The nine-time world champion is ending a three-year hiatus from full-time wood-chopping competitions to represent New Zealand at the world championship in Sweden this weekend.

Wynyard has overcome debilitating arthritis, stem-cell treatment and a hip replacement since winning the Stihl World Championship in 2017.

The 48-year-old is aiming for a coveted 10th individual world championship title as well as an international teams' title alongside rookie teammate Morgan Bolstad, 18.

The Wynyard-Bolstad connection is the latest to follow a lineage, as Bolstad's grandfather Sonny Bolstad competed against Wynyard's father, Pae Wynyard, in the 70's and 80's.

Bolstad's father, David Bolstad, enjoyed a great rivalry with Wynyard for many years before his tragic death at a wood-chopping competition in 2011.

Bolstad wants to honour his father's memory by doing his part towards a New Zealand team victory.

"I know Dad would be incredibly proud of me for making this team, and it's fantastic having someone like Jason with all his experience - as well as his connection with Dad - alongside me," he said.

Wynyard, who now lives in Auckland but remains a Northland sporting legend as the region's greatest world title winner, said it was a special occurrence having Bolstad in the team.

"Morgan is a very promising up-and-coming axeman, and I know he'll serve both his father's and grandfather's legacy in the sport well.

"I'll certainly help him out in any way I can so that this is a memorable world championship for all the team."

Wynyard was six years old when his late father Pae - himself an accomplished axeman - encouraged his son to take up wood-chopping.

In 1996 he turned professional, and competes in Northland wood-chopping events whenever he can.

NZ Stihl Timbersports World Championship Team:

· Jason Wynyard, Auckland

· Jack Jordan, Taumarunui

· Shane Jordan, Taranaki

· Nathan McDonald, Auckland

· Adam Lowe, Nelson

· Morgan Bolstad, Taumarunui