The beloved pet was discovered with an injured paw the following morning by Vandooren’s friend and neighbour Stacey May.

Vandooren claimed there was evidence to show Layla’s injuries were caused by being forcibly thrown to the ground by whomever took the vehicle.

She said she would’ve coped with the loss of her car but losing Layla would have been unbearable.

“Layla’s in a lot of pain and limping but she’ll come right because she’s back with me now.”

“She sleeps in my bed, she’s my baby.”

Not knowing what happened to Layla was horrible for Vandooren, “because some people are really, really evil with their cruelty to animals”.

She hoped police would find the person responsible — believed to be a young male.

She accepted the criticism she had copped — online in particular — for having left the car with the engine running and the keys in it.

“I’ll obviously never do it again.”

However, Vandooren had parked directly in front of the kerbside vape store attached to the shop and had only gone in to quickly buy one item.

She said surely she should have been able to do that without someone taking her car.

A still from store CCTV footage shows Ingrid Vandooren's white car parked directly outside a Whangārei store, moments before it was taken with her dog Layla inside. Photo / supplied

“I turned around and the car was gone and for a split second I thought maybe I’d parked it somewhere else.”

However, a woman outside had seen what happened and had thought that the man who took the car, was its owner.

Vandooren said, “We all freaked out. I couldn’t run, it was like where’s he going? Which direction did he go?”

She heard Layla barking nearby. Upset, Vandooren called Layla’s name but got an earful of verbal abuse from a resident who’d taken exception to the disturbance. May took over the search, finding Layla soon after.

“I’ve had a lot of stuff going on but Layla coming back to me, I wonder if Peter and Sinead had anything to do with that ‘cos Peter loved Layla,” Vandooren said.

It was Peter’s 64-year-old brother who’d been with her when the car was taken.

Now facing about $1000 worth of bills for a vehicle tow and vet fees, Vandooren said she ideally like to see the offender made to foot those bills — not because he’d taken her car but because he “went too far” by being cruel to Layla.

Sarah Curtis is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on a wide range of issues. She has nearly 20 years experience in journalism, much of which she spent court reporting. She is passionate about covering stories that make a difference



















































































