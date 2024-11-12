Ingrid Vandooren wonders if her late daughter Sinead (left) might have been a guiding light in helping Layla the dog (centre) who was in a car when it was taken from outside a Whangārei shop last week. Photo / supplied
A Northland woman has spoken of her despair after a stranger stole her car with her dog Layla, named after her late daughter, inside.
Vandooren said, “We all freaked out. I couldn’t run, it was like where’s he going? Which direction did he go?”
She heard Layla barking nearby. Upset, Vandooren called Layla’s name but got an earful of verbal abuse from a resident who’d taken exception to the disturbance. May took over the search, finding Layla soon after.
“I’ve had a lot of stuff going on but Layla coming back to me, I wonder if Peter and Sinead had anything to do with that ‘cos Peter loved Layla,” Vandooren said.
It was Peter’s 64-year-old brother who’d been with her when the car was taken.
Now facing about $1000 worth of bills for a vehicle tow and vet fees, Vandooren said she ideally like to see the offender made to foot those bills — not because he’d taken her car but because he “went too far” by being cruel to Layla.
