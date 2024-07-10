The Landing Wines’ winemaker Ben Byrne is celebrating after five of the Landing’s wines won gold medals at major international competitions

Northland winery The Landing Wine is celebrating after winning five international gold medals for five wines at two of the world’s major wine competitions.

The Landing, which is based on Rangihoua Rd, Kerikeri, in the Bay of Islands, took out the awards at the Decanter World Wine Awards in London and the Sommeliers Choice Awards.

The Landing 2021 Chardonnay was awarded a Gold medal at the prestigious Decanter World Wine Awards in London in June.

Only four gold medals were awarded to New Zealand Chardonnay this year, making this a significant achievement for the small Northland label, director Peter Jones said.

The wine previously won a Double Gold medal at the New Zealand International Wine Show in 2023, and Gold at the 5th annual Sommeliers Choice Awards in 2023.