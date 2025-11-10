“They’re quite concerned, there’s definitely been an increase in inquiries and people just turning up.”

Graham said whānau are given time to consider if the vaccination is right for them and their children but, with identified measles cases in Northland, most are keen to get the jab straight away.

“One of our clinics this week, we had 11 pēpē with their parents and caregivers [attend]. Overall we did 28 vaccinations,” she said.

The van is now going back to communities to give a second dose four weeks after the first, with second doses being the main focus in Te Kao on Friday.

The Moko Van has a regular schedule around Te Hiku but can also be contacted to make a special trip to keen communities, Graham said.

The Moko Van is named after Mokopuna Ake (grandchildren forever), with a mission to protect, uplift and inspire the next generation, she explained.

“That’s the purpose. Every van visit, every clinic is another step towards a healthy and connected Muriwhenua.”

The service is guided by five guardians: Te Wai the messenger, Takairi the scout, Riporipo the defender, Ngunguru the protector and Aratau the navigator, Graham said.

There were 12 cases identified in the Northland measles outbreak, plus a further 18 cases as part of the nationwide outbreak which was later linked back to Northland.

Health officials say immunisation is the best defence against the serious disease, which hospitalised about a third of cases in the last outbreak in 2019-2020.

The Moko Van can be contacted on imms@tehikuhauora.nz or 09-4084024 ext 512 for details.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.