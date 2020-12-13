Northland voices soar above the breadline in London

Sophie Sparrow during the recording of the Whānau London Voices concert. Photo / Supplied

A group of expat Kiwi opera musicians, including two from Whangārei who followed their dreams to go the UK and are now out of work, have recorded a recital in a bid to combat homesickness and recover lost funds.

The group comprising more than 20 members, mostly opera singers as well as a conductor and pianist, are based in the capital of culture, London, and were singing in some of the most prestigious opera houses of the world when Covid-19 struck and their gigs were cancelled.

The stranded and homesick bunch, some facing complete career changes, came together to form Whānau London Voices, which includes Whangārei sopranos and multi-award-winners Sophie Sparrow and Kamilla Dunstan.

"It was an amazing project to be a part of and has helped lift spirits," said Sparrow of the concert filmed at the Royal Albert Hall in November, the day before the second UK lockdown began.

The hour-long recital of New Zealand/Māori and Pasifika songs was recorded to be broadcast and shared internationally from November 22 and was released on YouTube, Radio NZ Concert and available for online streaming. The concert will be broadcast again on RNZ National on Christmas Day, and a digital download of the album will be released soon.

By donating to view the recital, viewers are helping with unrecoverable income loss by each of the artists due to myriad cancellations of work this year, along with continued cancellations for the next two years. The funds raised will be withdrawn and administered by the Kiri Te Kanawa Foundation on their behalf, and distributed equally between all participating Whānau London Voices artists.

When Covid-19 hit and Sparrow's performances were cancelled, she returned to New Zealand. During that time, Sparrow performed numerous concerts in Whangārei, including two winter gala concerts with limits of 100 people at each concert, supported by Creative Northland.

Sophie Sparrow, left, with Kawiti Waetford and Eliza Boom at the Winter Gala Concert. Photo / Sue Shepherd.

"I was so happy to see them sell out. Having the support of my community, especially during these times, meant the world. While I was in New Zealand, I also looked at other ways I could make some work, so myself and other Whangārei locals Kawiti Waetford and Eliza Boom founded Reo Takurua Winterless Opera. We were extremely grateful that this project was supported by the Whangārei community and funded by Creative NZ.

"Growing up in Whangārei meant I did a lot of singing and performing in the community, so I will always have a strong pull and connection with home."

Upon returning, Sparrow had got to the final stages of rehearsing the Royal Academy of Music Autumn Opera's A Midsummer Night's Dream as Tytania but this too was affected by the subsequent lockdown and isolation period.

Upon emerging, instead of performing the original fully staged production, they presented a semi-staged version, hastily put together in one and a half days.

Further information on Whānau London Voices can be found at: www.whanaulondonvoices.com.