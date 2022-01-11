Booster numbers encouraging for NDHB chairman as vaccination events resume. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kai, live music and prize giveaways are set to lure in the last of the unvaccinated in a series of events organised by the Northland District Health Board.

Returning from its summer hiatus, the vaccination campaign hits Northland's road again ahead of a Cabinet announcement around the traffic light setting next Monday.

The Raumati Whānau Vaccination Twilight Events in Kaikohe, Dargaville and Opononi target some of the least vaccinated areas in the region.

"Northland DHB's Te Poutokomanawa Māori Health Service is working with local māori health providers to host these events and provide teams that include vaccinators and other trained staff to answer any questions whānau have about Covid-19," Karen Giles, Te Poutokomanawa Māori Health Directorate, said.

The after hours vaccination events are aimed to bring a relaxed and fun environment into the local communities.

Live music will entertain people during their 15 minute observation period after vaccination and they may also win a prize or giveaway.

"Kaikohe, Opononi and Dargaville were selected to offer whānau in these locations increased accessibility to Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Offering services in the late afternoon/early evening in rural communities we can overcome some of the barriers that whānau living in rural areas have in accessing health services/ access to vaccinations," Giles said.

Kaikohe currently sits at 72.2 per cent fully vaccinated, Dargaville at 78.7 per cent and Hokianga South at 66.8 per cent.

Māori vaccination rates in those places are at 68.2 per cent fully vaccinated in Kaikohe, 68.7 per cent in Dargaville and 64.4 per cent in Hokianga South.

Te Whānau o Waipareira staff delivered vaccines in Kaikohe in November last year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Sandra Tuechsen is a registered nurse at Broadway Health Kaikohe who run a daily vaccination clinic and immunise up to 40 people a day.

Tuechsen said those at the clinic were doing the best they can to support their community.

"We're working really hard and we are quite busy with the vaccination. The demand is there."

The practice saw an influx of patients since the regulations around the booster changed last week, reducing the period between the second and third Pfizer dose from six to four months.

Cabinet will resume on Monday to review the traffic light setting which will continuously reviewed every fortnight. Photo / Mark Mitchell

There have been 5605 booster doses administered in Northland from January 5 to January 10 and all vaccination clinics in Northland that are providing the adult dose of Pfizer are also providing the booster dose.

From January 17 you will be able to book your booster vaccination via the BookMyVaccine site. If your interval is six months or longer now, you can book on the BookMyVaccine website now at https://bookmyvaccine.covid19.health.nz/

There are currently two active Northland cases, and the total number of confirmed cases is 108, with 106 cases now released from isolation. There are no Covid-19 cases currently in hospital in Northland.

However, Northland remains the least vaccinated region and the only place in New Zealand that is in the red light traffic setting.

For Tuechsen the only way forward is to keep supporting the community and show presence for those who are unsure about getting the jab.

"We need to keep each other safe."

A new case of Covid-19 was reported in Whangārei yesterday which is linked to a previous case with no new locations of interest reported at the time of the edition.

New announcements around the traffic light setting are expected on Monday afternoon.

Northland DHB board chairman Harry Burkhardt (Ngāti Kuri) was hesitant to give a recommendation on Northland's setting saying it was up to Cabinet to make that call.

"Seeing the 89 per cent vaccination rate [first dose] for Northland is encouraging," Burkhardt said.

High booster numbers and few reported cases numbers were also positive for the region, while Omicron remained a "clear danger".

Meanwhile, he said the 90 per cent target was an "arbitrary number drawn in the sand".

"Even though Northland still has work to do, New Zealand – and Māori – have been doing really well. Everybody is taking stock at the moment how we can continue to keep each other safe."

Northland District Health Board chairman Harry Burkhardt (middle) next to Health Minister Andrew Little (left) and NDHB chief executive Nick Chamberlain. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Burkhardt said Omicron will eventually spill out of Auckland into the regions and we needed to be prepared.

"We've got all the tools to keep us safe.

"I'm also impressed with the level of compliance from people coming into Northland. They have Northland's wellbeing at heart."

Raumati Whānau Vaccination Twilight Events

For people getting their first, second or booster vaccine.

Kaikohe Rugby Club: Thursday, Jan 13, 4pm-7pm

Opononi Area School: Friday, Jan 14, 4pm-7pm

Selwyn Park: Dargaville, Saturday Jan 15, 4pm-7pm.