Residents on Norfolk St in Whangārei told the Northern Advocate they had heard nothing to indicate a person had been killed until emergency services swarmed into their street.

Some neighbours and residents on their morning walks said they felt the severity of crime in Northland had worsened despite a reported drop in violent crime.

Norfolk St was quiet on Sunday where a homicide investigation was taking place. Photo / Brodie Stone

Whangārei man Lance Bax was out for his morning walk with his son on Sunday when he saw the heavy police presence.

“It’s a bit surreal. You can’t believe that sort of stuff is happening in Whangārei,” he said.

Bax said a lot of elderly people lived on Norfolk St and, with churches and takeaway restaurants in the area, it was a busy part of town for families.

A Norfolk St resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, said she realised something was awry when emergency services arrived early on Sunday.

She said neighbours gathered outside to check on each other and find out information.

“It’s a bit close to home,” she said.

“I never thought I’d live in a street where this would happen.”

One mother of two said she felt scared for her children.

Meanwhile, a 44-year-old man was charged with murder in relation to a man’s death at a Mangakahia Rd property, about 5km south of Kaikohe.

The charged man was due to appear in Kaikohe District Court on Monday.

Kaikohe-Hokianga community board chairwoman Chicky Rudkin said the community would wrap around the affected whānau of the person who died.

She did not want to comment further on the incident or its impact.

Northland District Criminal Investigations manager Detective Inspector Dene Begbie said police were aware the two homicides may have caused concern in the community.

She said she acknowledged the victims and their families and the “tragic impact” that the events would have.

“I do want to reassure the public that these two incidents are unrelated, and both involved people known to each other, at private addresses."

“There is nothing to suggest any sort of increased or ongoing risk.”

She said homicide investigations were challenging and thanked those involved in responding for their professionalism.

“We are pleased to have made quick arrests in both cases.”

Northland MP Grant McCallum said high-profile homicides attracted people’s attention but the Government was committed to its “tough on crime” stance.

He said people should be seeing more police on the front line and said there had been a drop in violent crime.

“I understand how unsettling this is for people,” he said.

“Ultimately as a community, we’ve all got to work together in the crime space to help the police.”

Two other homicides have been reported in Northland this year.

On February 27 beloved Whangārei woman Yvonne Chapman was shot and killed in Onerahi.

And on January 29, 18-year-old Kyle Jenkins was found dead in a creek at Ōtaika after being shot.

