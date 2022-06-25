Bystanders and security stand outside the ram-raided store front of Torpedo7 Whangārei. Photo / Jaime Lyth

Less than two months after it opened, Whangārei's Torpedo7 outlet is the latest store to be ram raided in Northland.

Four cars, one of which was left on the scene on its side, have been reported to be involved by community members.

While the police have not released any information at this stage, the ram raid is believed to have taken place in the early hours of Sunday morning at 3am as indicated by social media comments.

It appears the vehicles drove around the side of the multiple large metal bollards in front of Torpedo7 - which remain untouched - before smashing into the front of the store.

It's not clear at this stage what was taken in the ram raid.

The outdoor adventure gear shop only opened its Northland store on April 30 this year.