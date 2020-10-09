Northland to benefit from $9.2m for marae upgrades from $100m government fund

Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones is greeted by iwi and hapu at Okorihi Marae in Kaikohe. Photo / Jenny Ling

Northland will get $9.2 million to upgrade 34 marae as part of a Provincial Growth Fund investment that aims to boost regional economies and create jobs.

The 351 marae across New Zealand will get $96.5m for much-needed upgrades, which are expected to create 3100 local jobs.



Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced the Government's Marae Renovations investment at Ōkorihi Marae in Kaikohe on Friday.

It was the last handout from the PGF before the election. But the "once in a lifetime" $100m Government spend has come under attack by National, which says it is outrageous the money is being allocated so close to the election.



In front of a 200-strong crowd at Ōkorihi Marae, Jones said the investment recognises the role of marae - often the heart of their communities.

"Marae are the centre of faith, sport, and family and community gatherings," he said.

"They often do double service as accommodation, conference centres, health and welfare hubs and host some of our country's most important events.

"Our marae need to be places of imagination, they need to be hubs of educational purpose and maintain our identity and be open spaces so we can share what is valuable to us with the community."

Parehuia Moore from Whakapoumahara Marae, in Whananaki, said she was thrilled to receive some of the funding for her marae.

Moore, the project manager of the marae who applied for the funding, said the money would go towards the redevelopment of the marae including permaculture gardens and a nursery.

It would also help with repairs after the July floods, she said.

"It's not just about the redevelopment of the marae, it's about social enterprise," Moore said.

Parehuia Moore from Whakapoumahara marae, in Whananaki, pictured, said she was thrilled to receive some of the funding for her marae.

It is expected that 388 jobs will be created in Northland from its share of the funding boost.

Jones said not only the marae would benefit.

The funds would also filter into communities, through wages and into local businesses supplying building materials and fittings, he said.

The types of upgrades include plumbing, carpentry, electrical, painting and landscaping.

This includes work on covered walkways and shelters, resealed carparks, installation of ramps and safety rails, the repair of water boilers, guttering and spouting, installation of fire sprinklers and the completion of carvings.

Mahuta said marae are the focal point for Māori – for whānau, hapū and iwi.

"Marae reflect and represent Māori identity, language, mātauranga and whānau wellbeing.

"These initiatives will strengthen whānau and communities, not only by investing in the physical restoration and revitalisation of marae buildings, but also through the protection and preservation of the culture and heritage of marae.

"This investment is a game-changer for these marae and their communities. Many marae are in desperate need of repairs and maintenance work ... and this funding is realistically the only financial investment some of them will ever receive."

Where the money is being spent:

• Bay of Plenty: $29.6m for 77 marae, estimated 648 jobs created.

• Tairāwhiti/East Coast: $14.2m for 59 marae, estimated 394 jobs.

• Waikato: $13.8m for 53 marae, estimated 363 jobs.

• Hawke's Bay: $9.6m for 51 marae, estimated 263 jobs.

• Tai Tokerau/Northland: $9.2m for 34 marae, estimated 388 jobs.

• Taranaki: $7.4m for 23 marae, estimated 305 jobs.

• Manawatū-Whanganui/Horowhenua: $7.1m for 33 marae, estimated 33 jobs.

• Wairarapa/Kapiti: $3.2m for 10 marae, estimated 89 jobs.

• Te Tau Ihu/Top of the South: $760,000 for four marae, estimated 38 jobs.

• Southland: $719,000 for two marae, estimated 25 jobs.

• West Coast: $250,000 for two marae, estimated 20 jobs.

• Chatham Islands: $198,000 for one marae, estimated six jobs.

• Canterbury: $160,000 for two marae, estimated 30 jobs.