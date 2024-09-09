Advertisement
Northland Taniwha suffer another agonising loss in NPC clash with Counties Manukau

Northern Advocate
3 mins to read
Northland fullback Jordan Trainor is held by the Counties-Manukau defence as Taniwha went down to Counties Manukau at Pukekohe on Sunday.

There will be a tailspin of angst and introspection in the Northland camp at the halfway mark of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC. One win out of five games is envied by no one, least of all the Taniwha fans. Another agonising loss – this time against Counties Manukau at Pukekohe on Sunday – had all the hallmarks of their performance in years gone by when Northland failed to make the playoffs.

To be fair, playing three games in just over a week is a tough ask and requires meticulous planning and rotation of players to ensure they turn up fit and ready each week. But every team have to adapt and adjust. Such is the nature of rugby these days.

The Steelers claimed the inaugural Bruce Robertson trophy with the 25-14 win at Navigation Homes Stadium on Sunday, made special by his grandson Jayden King scoring the last and decisive try with time almost up.

After a horror first half in which the Taniwha mumbled and fumbled, the visitors cranked into top gear straight after halftime and trailed by just four points with 12 minutes remaining.

Tevita Latu attempts to break through the Counties-Manukau defence.
The passes began sticking in the wet, there was better cohesion and decision making, and dangerous ball runners found space behind the Steelers defence.

In the first six minutes of the second half, Northland enjoyed 86% territory but had nothing to show for after costly handling errors inside the Steelers’ 22.

But two well-worked tries to skipper Matt Moulds and Chris Apoua off quick taps followed soon after and it was game on.

The impact off the Northland bench worked a treat. In between two tries, Remsy Lemisio fell inches short of the try line in what could have swung the game – and perhaps the final score – in Northland’s favour.

Wing Heremaia Murray knocking a gift pass from Etene Nanai-Seturo on the blindside with no cover in the back was another turning point in the match.

Three first half tries and a late surge was enough to get the job done for the Steelers. They shot off the blocks with the first try in the opening minute of play after 12 phases of play. Corey Evans poor clearance off a deep Counties’ kick off gave the home side a prime attacking opportunity via a lineout on the Northland 22.

Two more tries followed and Northland were in serious trouble. Counties had the ability to graft an extra half a metre in tackles with good leg drive when on attack and managed good exits when on defence.

After weathering a Northland in the third quarter, the Steelers put the hammer down in the final 10 minutes when ill-discipline thwarted any chance the Taniwha had of snatching victory from the jaws of defeat.

Northland’s next two matches are against Auckland and North Harbour in Whangārei in what could make or break their season.

