There will be a tailspin of angst and introspection in the Northland camp at the halfway mark of the Bunnings Warehouse NPC. One win out of five games is envied by no one, least of all the Taniwha fans. Another agonising loss – this time against Counties Manukau at Pukekohe on Sunday – had all the hallmarks of their performance in years gone by when Northland failed to make the playoffs.
To be fair, playing three games in just over a week is a tough ask and requires meticulous planning and rotation of players to ensure they turn up fit and ready each week. But every team have to adapt and adjust. Such is the nature of rugby these days.
The Steelers claimed the inaugural Bruce Robertson trophy with the 25-14 win at Navigation Homes Stadium on Sunday, made special by his grandson Jayden King scoring the last and decisive try with time almost up.
After a horror first half in which the Taniwha mumbled and fumbled, the visitors cranked into top gear straight after halftime and trailed by just four points with 12 minutes remaining.