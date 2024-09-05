Throw in the number of wasted opportunities and unforced errors just when Waikato looked flat in the second spell only to have the last laugh when Xavier Roe touched down seconds before the final hooter.

The Taniwha were victims of falling off on crucial one-on-one tackles in the opening 20 minutes and an attack that, for the most part, looked predictable.

The Mooloos were able to get through the barricade too often early in the match and used the width of the field to good effect.

They had greater clarity about where and how they wanted to test the Taniwha defence and found themselves three tries up well before halftime.

D’Angelo Leuila’s raw power in busting tackles and high-impact ball carries added another crucial dimension to their attack.

Halfback Quintony Ngatai was another standout for the hosts and grafted valuable real estate to allow his team to build momentum and punch holes in the Northland defence.

His opposite, Lisato Milo-Harris, also had a blinder and showed his class with a clever cross-kick to an unmarked Nathan Salmon for the opening try in just the second minute.

But it didn’t take Waikato long to respond. Oli Mathis made a scything run down the midfield channel after slipping off the tackle of Northland No 10 Dan Hawkins and skimming fullback Tama Anderson on the inside to score.

Two more tries followed in quick succession and Waikato were 22-5 ahead by the 22nd minute. Northland made sure they were the next to score and scored twice.

Milo-Harris peeled off the back of a scrum 5m from the Waikato tryline and a deceptive run saw him reach out and score.

Centre Quinton Nichols won the race to the tryline off a hacked kick and Waikato found themselves just two points in front at halftime.

Rory Woods’ looping run with Brady Rush on the outside could have put Northland in front after the breather, but the flanker lost the ball metres from the Waikato tryline.

Northland’s last win in Hamilton was back in 2012. Where Wednesday’s loss - Northland’s third in four games - leaves their NPC campaign is hard to tell.