Northern Advocate

Northland Taniwha lose two key players but confident others can step up

By
4 mins to read
Veteran Sam Nock will start at halfback for Northland against Auckland at Semenoff Stadium. Photo / Michael Cunningham

Two key players are out of Northland Taniwha's match-day 23 for today's crucial home match against Auckland, but skipper Matt Moulds is confident others will step up to the plate.

Powerful scrummager Ofa Tu'ungafasi is

