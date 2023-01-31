Northland state of emergency: What you need to know

People should not attempt to drive through floodwaters. Photo / NZME

What is a state of emergency?

A state of local emergency allows access to powers that would not normally be available. It is called when an event happens that may cause loss of life or injury which can’t be dealt with by the usual emergency services.

It allows the Civil Defence Controller or anyone they delegate the authority to emergency powers to protect life and property.

Some of the most commonly used powers, according to Civil Defence Northland, included evacuating premises and places, entering premises, closing roads and public places, removing aircraft, vessels and vehicles and requisitioning property, equipment, material or supplies.

Enabling evacuations is often the key reason for emergency declarations.

There have only been five emergency declarations in Northland since 1973.

What should you do?

Emergency management has urged people to stay home, avoid non-essential travel and not drive through floodwaters.

Councils have also asked people not to try to walk or swim in floodwater, as it may contain sewage.

If you come into contact with floodwater, wash your hands and clothes when you can.

What if your home is flooded?

If you need to evacuate your home, emergency management advises staying with friends or family if possible. No information on emergency shelters in Northland is yet available.

Remember to take essential items such as medicines, warm clothing and baby items.

People are advised to take their pets with them as well as water, food and other essentials for them such as leads and carry cages.

Te Kahu o Taonui spokesperson Huhana Lyndon said five marae had been open on Monday night for anyone who needed emergency accommodation, and they would remain open.

Cleaning up after flooding

After the flooding on Friday, Auckland Council advised wearing protective clothing while cleaning up and washing hands thoroughly afterwards.

Residents in affected areas should also throw away any food and drinking water that has come into contact with floodwaters. Garden produce should not be eaten if soil has been flooded.

Keep children and animals away from areas that have been flooded until they are cleaned and made safe.