The triumphant Northland crew at the Rotorua Agrodome Shears, Toa Henderson (left), Dane Phillips, Destiny Paikea, Jayden Mainland, and Tama Nahona. Photo / Supplied

A carload of Northland shearers and a woolhandler celebrated the chance to compete at possibly the closest competition to home this season by claiming an armload of ribbons, including two wins, at the Rotorua Agrodome Shears on Sunday.

Travelling four hours each way from Kaiwaka, Toa Henderson won the open shearing final and Tama Nahona, originally from Whanganui, won the senior title, but it was just some of the pickings from the trip down to the place sometimes called Rotovegas.

Dane Phillips, also of Kaiwaka, was fourth in the open final, Jayden Mainland, of Wellsford, runner-up to Nahona in a close senior final, and Destiny Paikea, from Whangārei, runner-up in the senior woolhandling final.

There was similar success for a crew of nine from Piopio contractor, New Zealand Shearing Contractors Association president and competitions judge Mark Barrowcliffe, headed by intermediate shearing winner Keahrey Manson, and first-time junior winner Tana Barrowcliffe.

The two crews comprised almost a third of the 45 entries, in which, uniquely, woolhandlers in three grades outnumbered shearers (in four grades) by 23 to 22.

There were just six in the open shearing, and five in the open woolhandling, which was won by Masterton-based Chelsea Collier.

The dwindling numbers prompted open woolhandling runner-up Keryn Herbert, of Te Kuiti, to urge competitors to better support the events, next up the Aria Waitangi Day Sports Shears in southern King Country on Sunday, and the Otago Shears on February 12 at Telford Farm, Balclutha.

Henderson, who shore in 11 open finals last season, from Kaikohe in the north to Gore in the south, realised there isn't going to be a lot of opportunities this summer, with 36 of the season's 59 scheduled competitions cancelled, possibly more to follow, due to Covid restrictions.

"It was a close one for us," Henderson said.

"That's why I thought we'd better do the trip."

It was also a close race as Henderson, formerly a top lower-grades shearer who, after several years in Australia, won his first open title at Warkworth in 2019 and who has now won eight open finals. He and King Country veteran Digger Balme each shore the 20-sheep final in 17min 29sec.

But Henderson had markedly the better-quality points, including conceding just 16 penalty marks on the shearing board, and with all the arithmetic complete, claimed the win by a comfortable 4.55points from Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan and Balme, the two locked together on total points but Fagan claiming second place with the cleaner shear.

Fifth was Masterton shearer Matene Mason, in his second final in a week, having been fourth at Levin a week earlier.

Nahona shore the 12-sheep senior final in 14min, shading Mainland by three seconds and ultimately by just 0.317 points.

Collier's victory was only her third open win, the first a New Zealand Woolhandler of the Year win in 2005, making her a member of the New Zealand transtasman series team the following season.

Herbert, a winner of 51 open titles, was runner-up, third was Lucas Broughton-Siemonek, of Gisborne, in his first open final, and fourth was Nova Kumeroa, from Southland.

The senior woolhandling final was won by occasional competitor C.J. Darlington, of Havelock North, and the junior final provided a first win for Tre Ratana Sciascia, of Feilding.

An open-class shearer since the late 1980s, Digger Balme, of Otorohanga, in another final shearing 20 sheep in 17min 29sec at the Rotorua Agrodome Shears on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Results from the Agrodome Shears shearing and woolhandling championships at Ngongotaha:

Shearing

Open final (20 sheep): Toa Henderson (Kaiwaka) 17min 29sec, 59.45pts, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 19min 9sec, 64pts, 2; Digger Balme (Otorohanga) 17min 29sec; 64pts; Dane Phillips (Kaiwaka) 19min 14sec, 65.15pts, 4; Matene Mason (Masterton) 19min 3sec, 65.25pts, 5.

Senior final (12 sheep): Tama Nahona (Kaiwaka) 14min, 50.083pts, 1; Jayden Mainland (Wellsford) 14min 3sec, 50.4pts, 2; Cory Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 14min 26sec, 52.217pts, 3; Paul Swann (Wairoa) 15min 1sec, 53.883pts, 4; Emily Te Kapa (Scotland) 15min 55sec, 55.083pts, 5.

Intermediate final (6 sheep): Keahrey Manson (Piopio) 9min 37sec, 36.683pts, 1; Tups Mikaere (Hamilton) 10min 24sec, 39.2pts, 2; Matthew Smith (Otorohanga) 11min 13sec, 41.983pts, 3; Shaun Kohinga (Murupara) 13min 21sec, 53.883pts, 4.

Junior final (4 sheep): Tana Barrowcliffe (Piopio) 10min 53sec, 48.15pts, 1; Sam Parker (Raglan) 10min 59sec, 48.7pts, 2; Ryka Swann (Wairoa) 9min 35sec, 52.75pts, 3.

Woolhandling:

Open final: Chelsea Collier (Masterton) 53.388pts, 1; Keryn Herbert (Te Kuiti) 68.22pts, 2; Lucas Broughton-Siemonek (Gisborne) 91.78pts, 3; Nova Kumeroa (Mataura) 98.91pts, 4.

Senior final: C.J. Darlington (Havelock North) 68.87pts, 1; Destiny Paikea (Heriot) 72.91pts, 2 Sarah Davis (Rerewhakaaitu) 87.1pts, 3; Lee George (Hamilton) 105.06pts, 4.

Junior final: Tre Ratana Sciascia (Feilding) 38.868pts, 1; Amy Bell (Weber) 43.25pts, 2; Alisha Te Huia (Marton) 63.53pts, 3; Tia Manson (Piopio) 66pts, 4.