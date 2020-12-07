Northland news in brief: Be the Joy, A&P shearing champion

The A&P Shears Open shearing title was won over the weekend by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan. Photo / Supplied

The Warehouse Kaitaia has partnered with the local women's refuge to accept gifts for families affected by family violence. The Warehouse's "Be the Joy" campaign provides a place for Kiwis to donate unwrapped gifts to their local refuge until December 17. It has launched in all 90 stores across the country.

Christmas on the Lawn today

Kerikeri Primary School is holding Christmas on the Lawn from 5-7pm this evening at the school grounds on Hone Heke Rd. The children will provide Christmas-themed entertainment while PTA members will sell nachos, sausages and home baking.

Council office closures

The Northland Regional Council's Dargaville, Kaitāia, Ōpua, Waipapa and Whangārei offices will all be closed to the public from the afternoon of Thursday, December 24 until the morning of Tuesday, January 5 for the Christmas-New Year break.

Desexing clinic opens

Whangārei's cat and dog population is already on the decline after a total of 40 cats and five dogs were desexed at a new clinic over the weekend. Mog and Dog Desexing Clinic opened its doors on Friday for two days of spaying and neutering. Currently run by an Auckland vet and nurses and open two days a fortnight, the facility's aim is to eventually open five days a week as demand grows.

Shelterbelt fire doused

A fire in a 20m section of bamboo shelterbelt was extinguished yesterday by the Kerikeri Fire Brigade using one fire truck and one tankerload of water. The alarm was raised about 1.30pm by a neighbour on Equestrian Dr, off Kapiro Rd, who heard bamboo exploding. The cause was not known.

Shearing champ's endurance feat

The inaugural Whangārei A&P Shears Open shearing title was won on the weekend by Te Kuiti shearer Jack Fagan. Fagan, 28, won the Matiere Speedshear in King Country on Friday night then made a nine-hour, 700km round trip to Barge Showgrounds, where he picked up a winning purse of $500 after shearing two rounds of heats, a semi-final and then the three-man final of 20 lambs each.