Principals have said the cost of living acts as a barrier to school and programmes such as charitable trust KidsCan have the power to improve attendance.
KidsCan currently has six Northland schools and 22 ECE centres on its waiting list for help as the poverty line shifts and middle-income families feel the financial bite.
The charity has launched an urgent appeal after being inundated with requests for support countrywide.
Hikurangi School principal Jodi Edwards said it was important that students were given every opportunity to achieve academically by providing as much as possible otherwise he would expect to see attendance dip.
“I think it’s because we are catering for everything they need without charging.”
Edwards was appreciative of the help provided by KidsCan such as food and shoes, as well as the lunch in schools programme.
“It’s been a success story,” he said.
Whangārei Girls’ High School is one of the schools on the waiting list for help from KidsCan, and deputy principal Katrina Sylva said not being part of the school lunch programme was adding to stress for families.
The school runs a breakfast club which has seen a marked uptake in the last year.
She believed that was partly down to more visibility of the programme within the school community.
Last year the school also employed two kaimanaaki (support people) whose backgrounds are in youth and social work.
The role was created to aid in student attendance but Sylva said the school is also addressing barriers to attendance and ensuring a wraparound service for students.
The cost of living was hitting people in different ways, she said.
This included students not attending because whānau dependent on laundromats can’t afford to get their uniforms washed.