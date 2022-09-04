Mandie Goldiman and NZ cricket legend Debbie Hockley with students at Te Horo School. Northland Cricket launched the Smash Play programme at the school on Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Mandie Goldiman and NZ cricket legend Debbie Hockley with students at Te Horo School. Northland Cricket launched the Smash Play programme at the school on Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte

A new cricket programme rolling out in the Northland region may unearth the next generation of Black Caps and White Ferns.

But the real aim of Smash Play is to get more people to take part in the sport while having fun, Northland Cricket says.

The association gave the New Zealand Cricket programme a grassroots start on Friday at Te Horo School in Pipiwai, Whangārei.

Elly Whatarau gets bat on ball at the Northland Cricket season launch at Te Horo School on Friday. Photo / Tania Whyte

Northland Cricket Development Officer Liam Jones said coaches would be visiting schools to provide lessons and equipment to students, as part of Smash Play.

He said the programme will run throughout Northland this year with the aim to get more people into cricket clubs and expand the game further.

''We hope that we may uncover the next generation of Black Caps and White Ferns but it's not about that," Jones said.

Matiu Niha takes a moment during cricket coaching at Te Horo School, Pipiwai. Photo / Tania Whyte

"It's really about creating awareness, making sure the kids get excited about the game and hopefully get them and their families to join their local cricket club."

And to have fun, Jones said.

"Cricket is a game for all and we don't want any barriers in the way of people participating.

Te Horo School teacher's assistant Liz Ranui helps Darron Tito slog the ball. Photo / Tania Whyte

"This may be the first experience some kids have of the game and we want to make sure they have a fun, positive time."

And according to Te Horo Principal Sandra Toapuho, that's exactly what happened at the school on Friday.

Hamiura Niha, Kahurangi Dunn-Parkinson and Vallen Hoani listen to the cricket coaches at Te Horo School. Photo / Tania Whyte

She said it was great to be able to introduce students to a relatively "new" sport in Pipiwai, where rugby and netball are dominant.

"There was a big booming smile every time one of mastered one of the new skills they were learning, like catching or throwing the ball back or batting," Toapuho said.

Toapuho said the experience may lead to a future Black Cap or White Fern from the Pipiwai area who can trace the start of their career to the school.