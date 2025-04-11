Event listings can be found on Facebook, Eventfinda and the Creative Northland website.

Kick off the holidays with the Art Beat carnival day down at the Town Basin today from 10am until 3pm.

This free community event will feature local vendors with arts, crafts and food, free activity zones such as pottery, painting, sewing, puppets and dance, as well as performance zones, circus zones and more.

Dotted along the Town Basin, there will also be free activities at Reyburn House, Whangārei Art Museum, and discounted entry to the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery.

Community carnival fun day

If you can’t make it to Whangārei and are based further north, the Hospice Mid-Northland Community Carnival & Family Fun Day is a fantastic alternative.

This free entry event in Kerikeri is fundraising for a good cause and will have fun for all ages, including bouncy castles, face painting, candyfloss, bargain stalls from the Hospice shops, races, vintage cars and emergency vehicles and classic carnival games.

All proceeds will go toward the work of the Hospice Mid-Northland. Bring cash for activities. No dogs are allowed except for certified service animals, and the event is alcohol-free.

The event will be at 464 Kerikeri Rd today and runs from 11am until 3.30pm.

Nature huts and garden crowns

If your child has a creative spark and loves being outdoors, the Whangārei Quarry Gardens have a range of fun activities for them to enjoy these holidays.

On Monday, April 14, there will be a hut-building event. Suitable for ages three and up, attendees can get crafty with fully supplied natural materials to create a hut from garden stuff.

Entry to Head along to the Whangārei Quarry Gardens from 1.30pm until 4pm on Monday, April 14.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. The event starts at 1.30pm and ends at 4pm.

Attendees will be able to built a den out of natures building material these school holidays at the Whangārei Quarry Gardens. Photo / 123rf

On Tuesday, April 14 any budding forest fairies can head along from 9.30am until 12pm for a nature crown making workshop.

Attendees will be supplied with dried materials all from the gardens to create their very own nature crown.

Again, attendees need to be supervised and the event is suitable for those aged 3 and up.

Release your inner artist

Whangārei Central Library will be hosting artist craft days throughout the holidays from 10am until 11am on Tuesday, April 15, April 16, April 17, April 22, April 23 and April 24.

This no-book, show-up event is for all those with a creative spark.

Attendees will be creating crafts and art based upon the works of famous artists each day, including Vincent Van Gogh, Claude Monet, Frida Kahlo and more.

Suitable for ages 5-10 years, all children must be accompanied by an adult.

The Whangārei Central Library will be hosting art and craft days over the holidays inspired by famous artists. Photo / NZME

Chill Out holiday programme

If you’re a working parent and need somewhere to keep your kids entertained throughout the holidays, the Chill Out holiday programme could be your best bet.

There’s a range of activities to choose from each day, with a range of prices depending on activities on each day. Most of the days are priced between $54-80.

There’s pancake parties and swimming, a trip to the movies, an Easter egg hunt, a trip to the Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary, Easter craft days, a trip to the Heritage Park and a poolside sausage sizzle.

To book your child for one or a few days, head to the CLMNZ website and find the Whangārei programme page.

Get immersed in Northland history

The Jack Morgan Museum in Hukerenui, north of Whangārei will be hosting a free entry family fun day from 10am until 3pm on Wednesday, April 16.

Step back in time with butter making workshops, attending a historic school session, visiting a replica dental clinic, doing the laundry before electricity and more.

This day is perfect for all ages and will explore Northland’s rich history and rural past.

Waipu Easter Carnival

It’s that time of the year again for the Waipu Easter Carnival, which has something for everyone to enjoy on Saturday, April 19, from 9am until 2pm.

Perfectly placed midway through the holidays, head along to Caledonian Park for a few hours of fun with plenty of stalls, a huge range of food, face painting, a $10 all-day jump zone pass, raffles and more.

Located in the scenic town of Waipu, make a day of it and head along to Langs Beach or Waipu Cove and enjoy lunch or early dinner at the popular Cove Cafe.

The Waipu Easter Carnival is a great way to end the warmer weather. Photo / NZME

Aya and the Butterfly

Head along to Forum North on Sunday, April 20, from 2pm for a play about Aya, a little girl who finds happiness through experiencing the metamorphosis of the monarch mutterfly.

This puppet show is based on a book by Ōtautahi (Christchurch) author Dr Maysoon Salama, who wrote the story for her young granddaughter Aya after she lost her father in the Christchurch mosque attacks of 2019.

The story is about letting go, laughter, resilience, and dealing with change.

The play is designed for families and is ideal for children aged between 3-9.

Ticket prices are $10 for general admission and $30 for a family pass, which includes four tickets. Tickets can be collected from the Whangārei I-Site or online via the Eventfina website.

