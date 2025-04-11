There's plenty to do in Northland these school holidays with craft events, carnivals and holiday programmes. Photo / 123rf
The school holidays are here, and that means finding ways to entertain the kids. As the cooler weather approaches, it can be difficult to find what to do. We’ve compiled a list of indoor and outdoor events in Northland that will keep everyone entertained and create lasting memories for the whole family.
Art Beat 2025
It would be impossible to enjoy the school holidays without getting involved with at least one of the many events planned for the region’s biggest arts, culture and heritage event, Art Beat.
Running from now until April 30, there is plenty of events for all ages to choose from, including plays, aerial workshops, music gigs, art workshops, fire jams, presentations, exhibitions and more.
Kick off the holidays with the Art Beat carnival day down at the Town Basin today from 10am until 3pm.
This free community event will feature local vendors with arts, crafts and food, free activity zones such as pottery, painting, sewing, puppets and dance, as well as performance zones, circus zones and more.
Dotted along the Town Basin, there will also be free activities at Reyburn House, Whangārei Art Museum, and discounted entry to the Hundertwasser Art Centre with Wairau Māori Art Gallery.
Community carnival fun day
If you can’t make it to Whangārei and are based further north, the Hospice Mid-Northland Community Carnival & Family Fun Day is a fantastic alternative.
This free entry event in Kerikeri is fundraising for a good cause and will have fun for all ages, including bouncy castles, face painting, candyfloss, bargain stalls from the Hospice shops, races, vintage cars and emergency vehicles and classic carnival games.
All proceeds will go toward the work of the Hospice Mid-Northland. Bring cash for activities. No dogs are allowed except for certified service animals, and the event is alcohol-free.
The event will be at 464 Kerikeri Rd today and runs from 11am until 3.30pm.
Nature huts and garden crowns
If your child has a creative spark and loves being outdoors, the Whangārei Quarry Gardens have a range of fun activities for them to enjoy these holidays.
On Monday, April 14, there will be a hut-building event. Suitable for ages three and up, attendees can get crafty with fully supplied natural materials to create a hut from garden stuff.
Entry to Head along to the Whangārei Quarry Gardens from 1.30pm until 4pm on Monday, April 14.
All children must be accompanied by an adult. The event starts at 1.30pm and ends at 4pm.
On Tuesday, April 14 any budding forest fairies can head along from 9.30am until 12pm for a nature crown making workshop.
Attendees will be supplied with dried materials all from the gardens to create their very own nature crown.
Again, attendees need to be supervised and the event is suitable for those aged 3 and up.
Perfectly placed midway through the holidays, head along to Caledonian Park for a few hours of fun with plenty of stalls, a huge range of food, face painting, a $10 all-day jump zone pass, raffles and more.
Located in the scenic town of Waipu, make a day of it and head along to Langs Beach or Waipu Cove and enjoy lunch or early dinner at the popular Cove Cafe.
Aya and the Butterfly
Head along to Forum North on Sunday, April 20, from 2pm for a play about Aya, a little girl who finds happiness through experiencing the metamorphosis of the monarch mutterfly.
This puppet show is based on a book by Ōtautahi (Christchurch) author Dr Maysoon Salama, who wrote the story for her young granddaughter Aya after she lost her father in the Christchurch mosque attacks of 2019.
The story is about letting go, laughter, resilience, and dealing with change.
The play is designed for families and is ideal for children aged between 3-9.