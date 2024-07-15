The war exhibition has been enhanced and expanded and the Hikurangi Swamp scheme display and flood history has been given a new focus.

Volunteer Yvette Le Clerc mans the general store in the Jack Morgan Museum. Photo / Jenny Ling

“For us volunteers, we’ve got somewhere to work and lots of space,” Eunson said.

“We’ve been able to put on display so many objects that have been in storage.

“All this stuff we have been unable to display until now. It’s been a major.”

The museum houses the collection of local identity Jack Morgan, a much-loved member of the community who lived his 97 years in the Hūkerenui area before passing away in 2013.

Jack Morgan’s niece Kay Mason with the old-school dental equipment, one of the new displays in the museum. Photo / Jenny Ling

Opened in 2010, it features memorabilia from the early pioneering days including stationary motors, farming, forestry and household equipment, and artefacts relating to the area.

About 38 volunteers run the museum located on SH1 beside the historic Hūkerenui Hotel. Most are in their 70s and 80s.

Jack Morgan’s niece Kay Mason said the cream separator collection is one of the largest in the southern hemisphere.

It contains a complete collection of Alfa Laval cream separators, along with old butter churns.

Jack Morgan Museum operations manager Leanne Eunson has a turn on the working telephone exchange. Photo / Jenny Ling

The story of Alice Morgan – Jack’s mum - is was woven throughout the museum, with most of the machinery on display, including the working walk-through cowshed, from the original Morgan farm.

The matriarch’s wall in the foyer honours the early pioneer women and provides genealogical information of the founding families.

The upgrade was funded by Te Papa Helping Hands and Foundation North grants.

Jenny Ling is a news reporter and features writer for the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.