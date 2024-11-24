“To us, she was Aunty Kath.

“She was supportive, she led our family, and even though she was the youngest she organised things.

“If we were having whānau events, she made sure we were all included.”

Wharton (nee Keremete) leaves behind her husband Andrew and their four children.

Andrew paid tribute to his late wife on social media.

“Words cannot express the grief we feel at the loss of my darling Kath.

“She touched so many lives and worked tirelessly for our people for our tamariki.”

Wharton lay at Te Māhurehure Marae in Pt Chevalier, Auckland on Saturday before departing for Tuhirangi Marae in Waimā on Sunday.

There will be a final service at Tuhirangi Marae on Tuesday at 10am.

Shortland said whānau were struggling to comprehend her death.

“It’s really hard, we’re all still trying to come to terms with the fact she’s gone.

“Last week we buried her mum [Ruima Keremete].

“We’ve literally just come home from that.”

Wharton was a member of the Kiwi Ferns’ 2008 Women’s Rugby League World Cup-winning squad and in 2013, started at second-row in their 2013 World Cup final loss to Australia, before a six-year retirement to focus on a career outside of football and to raise her family.

After coming out of retirement, she made three appearances for the Warriors’ NRLW side in 2019 and twice represented the Māori All Stars.

She continued to contribute to the rugby league community in various roles.

She co-chaired the Sport Northland Board, served as an appointed member of the Rugby League Northland Board, was head coach of the Aotearoa Māori All Stars Wahine team, co-coached the Hokianga Storm, and played a key role in the growth of rugby league in Northland.

Whangārei City & Districts Rugby League spokesman Haemish Reid said Wharton was an “unbelievable rockstar in the rugby league community”.

She was an esteemed board member and leader who was “always contributing in a positive manner to our wider community”.

“Kath was an amazing woman who gave so much of her spare time,” Reid said.

“She contributed so much to getting kids off their backsides and giving them the opportunity to see what’s available on the big stage.

“She was recently in China taking the Hokianga Storm girls' team over there, getting a bunch of kids the opportunity to experience a whole different culture and different world.

“She did that off her own back.”

Reid, who played rugby league with her husband Andrew “Doodles” Wharton, said he and other board members were heading to Waimā to “put an arm around Andrew and pay our condolences”.

“At times some of these tasks people do are a little thankless.

“Kath’s got a young family, but ... she wasn’t worried about giving her time.

“She’s done so much, from playing to coaching and supporting and showing young rangatahi where to look and the opportunities that are available.”

Rugby League Northland also expressed their sadness at Wharton’s passing.

“Kath was a humble woman with a kind spirit and a heart devoted to her community.

“Her passing will leave a profound void in our rugby league family.”

Healthy Families Far North expressed their condolences and aroha to Wharton’s husband, their children, friends, whānau and the Northland community.

“Kath has been with us at every step of the Healthy Families New Zealand journey, from supporting the unifying and collective approach of our entire movement, to protecting, and innovating in her rohe to futureproof the wellbeing of future generations throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.

“The devotion and commitment of Kath has been integral to the success of Healthy Families New Zealand.”

