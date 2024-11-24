Since her death, there has been an outpouring of messages for the Northland sportswoman, particularly for the “selfless dedication” she gave to the development of youth and her involvement with numerous organisations in the Far North district.
But for niece Krystal Shortland she was simply “Aunty Kath”.
“To everyone in the sporting world, she was this legend.
Wharton was a member of the Kiwi Ferns’ 2008 Women’s Rugby League World Cup-winning squad and in 2013, started at second-row in their 2013 World Cup final loss to Australia, before a six-year retirement to focus on a career outside of football and to raise her family.
After coming out of retirement, she made three appearances for the Warriors’ NRLW side in 2019 and twice represented the Māori All Stars.
She continued to contribute to the rugby league community in various roles.
She co-chaired the Sport Northland Board, served as an appointed member of the Rugby League Northland Board, was head coach of the Aotearoa Māori All Stars Wahine team, co-coached the Hokianga Storm, and played a key role in the growth of rugby league in Northland.
Whangārei City & Districts Rugby League spokesman Haemish Reid said Wharton was an “unbelievable rockstar in the rugby league community”.
She was an esteemed board member and leader who was “always contributing in a positive manner to our wider community”.
“Kath has been with us at every step of the Healthy Families New Zealand journey, from supporting the unifying and collective approach of our entire movement, to protecting, and innovating in her rohe to futureproof the wellbeing of future generations throughout Aotearoa New Zealand.
“The devotion and commitment of Kath has been integral to the success of Healthy Families New Zealand.”
Jenny Ling is a senior journalist at the Northern Advocate. She has a special interest in covering human interest stories, along with roading, lifestyle, business, and animal welfare issues.