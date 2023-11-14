The rookie lifeguards on inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and rescue paddleboards at Waipū Cove.

Forty-two teens on the path to becoming future lifeguards gathered at Waipū Cove to hone their skills at a Rookie Surf Lifeguard Camp.

The 13 and 14-year-olds hailed from Northland’s six surf life-saving clubs - Waipū Cove, Mangawhai Heads, Ruakākā, Whangārei Heads, Baylys Beach and Far North.

They come together under the guidance of senior instructors to carry out training that involved ocean swimming, mock rescues, attempts at using an eight-person paddle board, beach wheelchair use, rock training, an introduction to inflatable rescue boats (IRBs) and more.

Waipū Cove club captain Kath Manning said the rookies also learned a variety of first aid techniques and medical conditions which they had to put in place in some training scenarios. In some cases, they had to use search and rescue skills to find scattered victims experiencing different medical issues.

“[There were] great opportunities for team building, supporting each other, developing new skills and confidence, making friends and connections from other surf life-saving clubs.”

Manning invited anyone interested in getting involved in surf life-saving to contact their local club via its website or social media.

