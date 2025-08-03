Advertisement
Northland roads improve with Multipatcher’s rapid pothole repairs

Sarah Curtis
By
Multimedia Journalist·Northern Advocate·
3 mins to read

Fulton Hogan's Australian-built Multipatcher machine at work filling yet another Northland pothole.

Northland’s battered roads might finally be on the mend, with the transport association reporting thousands of extra pothole repairs since rolling out a high-tech machine – the Multipatcher.

NZ Transport Association Waka Kotahi (NZTA) system manager for Northland, Steve Matene, said the Australian-built machine was a game-changer for the

