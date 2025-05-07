Rescue helicopters flew almost 1000 missions in Northland last year, a vital life-saving service that is expensive to run.
There are 15 rescue helicopter trusts nationwide, including Northland Emergency Services Trust, which operates the Northland Rescue Helicopters, and the annual Westpac Chopper Appeal is under way to raise money for them all.
There is nothing more welcome to those who need it than the sound of an approaching rescue helicopter, and that lifesaving sound will be used to encourage New Zealanders to give generously this Chopper Appeal Month.
Last year, 9,289 potentially lifesaving missions were flown by the national network of rescue helicopters - including 982 missions in Northland – and the need for fundraising support is growing every year.
Throughout May, the sounds of the helicopter blades, signalling help at hand for those in distress, will overlay the usual audio during TV advertisements of trusted brands who support the cause, including Toyota, Lotto NZ, Spark, Chorus, Z Energy and Turners.