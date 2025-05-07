Advertisement
Northland Rescue Chopper Appeal under way after busy 2024

Mike Dinsdale
By
Editor. Northland Age·Northern Advocate·
Rescue helicopters carried out almost 1000 missions in Northland last year and people can help the lifesaving service in this year’s Westpac Chopper Appeal.

Rescue helicopters flew almost 1000 missions in Northland last year, a vital life-saving service that is expensive to run.

There are 15 rescue helicopter trusts nationwide, including Northland Emergency Services Trust, which operates the Northland Rescue Helicopters, and the annual Westpac Chopper Appeal is under way to raise money for them all.

There is nothing more welcome to those who need it than the sound of an approaching rescue helicopter, and that lifesaving sound will be used to encourage New Zealanders to give generously this Chopper Appeal Month.

Last year, 9,289 potentially lifesaving missions were flown by the national network of rescue helicopters - including 982 missions in Northland – and the need for fundraising support is growing every year.

Throughout May, the sounds of the helicopter blades, signalling help at hand for those in distress, will overlay the usual audio during TV advertisements of trusted brands who support the cause, including Toyota, Lotto NZ, Spark, Chorus, Z Energy and Turners.

Last year, the Westpac Chopper Appeal raised a record $1.44 million for the rescue helicopter trusts around the country, including around $40,000 in Northland.

All money raised in a region goes to that region’s rescue helicopter trust.

Northland Emergency Services Trust chairman Paul Ahlers said the public’s generosity is essential to keeping its choppers and specialised crews operating.

“We take great pride in providing New Zealanders with first class medical care in some of their greatest times of need, and we rely on the generosity of New Zealanders to keep our choppers in the air,” Ahlers said.

“The money raised goes towards things like new equipment, maintenance and staff training, which cost more every year, making public support that much more valuable.”

Westpac funds the marketing and administration costs of the Chopper Appeal – in addition to its sponsorship arrangements – and distributes all funds raised back to donors’ local rescue helicopter trust.

Westpac NZ chief executive Catherine McGrath said people who are saved by a chopper often tell their rescuers of their relief when they hear the helicopter.

“There’s no greater sound when you need it, and our TV ad ‘takeover’ will bring that sound into New Zealanders’ living rooms and hopefully encourage them to donate and support their local rescue helicopter service,” McGrath said.

“Rescue chopper crews do a wonderful job all day, every day, all around the country to help keep communities safe. It’s a longstanding partnership that means a lot to us, and every year our teams dig deep to raise funds.”

Westpac teams and others will be shaking a bucket on street corners around the country on the annual Chopper Street Appeal Day on Thursday, May 8.

People wishing to make a donation or find out more can visit www.chopperappeal.co.nz.

