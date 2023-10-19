Northland Rescue Helicopter crew during a winch demonstration at the Whangārei Maritime Festival last weekend.

Northland Rescue Helicopter crew during a winch demonstration at the Whangārei Maritime Festival last weekend.

Northlanders are being asked to be generous with their wallets to help a lifesaving service.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter’s annual appeal for 2023 has begun, and organisers hope to match the amount raised in each of the past three years.

Last year, more than $300,000 was raised for the service in Northland, a consistent amount following the $360,000 and $334,000 raised in 2021 and 2020 respectively.

Northern Rescue Chief Executive Ian MacPherson said he was grateful for the continuous “backing and loyalty” they receive from Northlanders year in and out.

The annual fundraiser was critical to help with the ongoing operational costs.

“Any donations are appreciated, particularly in tough economic times and we understand people can only donate what they can.

Northland Rescue Helicopter Pilots Alex Hunt, left, and Johs Van Pierce, right, with Northland Federated Farmers President Colin Hannah who says the service needs ongoing community support.

“Every dollar Northlanders and visitors to the region can donate, goes a long way to helping us cover an annual shortfall in funds.”

MacPherson said over the years he was taken aback to realise how passionate and thankful the public was for the services provided by the Northland Rescue Helicopter team consisting of pilots, engineers and paramedics.

Northland Emergency Services Trust chair Chair Paul Ahlers concurred.

The charitable trust was established to provide a dedicated emergency rescue helicopter service for the people of Northland.

Ahlers felt the overwhelming support shown by the wider community was representative of the “spirit” of Northlanders to help.

“We often hear from people in the community that everyone knows someone who has been positively impacted by the actions of our crews.”

The chair also thanked their principal sponsors and locally owned electricity lines companies Top Energy and Northpower, who have supported them since even before their first flight in 1988 and continue to remain committed to their cause.

Northland Rescue Helicopter is said to have flown 847 missions this year and has responded to over 25,000 callouts since it began in 1988.

“It is a privilege to receive that level of ongoing support – just as it is a privilege to be part of a service focussed on caring for our community,” Ahlers said.

People can donate to the appeal at nest.org.nz/donate/