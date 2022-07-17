Whangārei PROUD co-founder Han Mā is calling for people to stand up for LGBT+ against abuse. Photo / Tania Whyte.

A rise in hate against LGBT+ people has the Whangārei Rainbow community calling for better allies in Northland.

A burnt-down building, homophobic graffiti and a school's condemnation of homosexual relationships are among recent events that appear to be targeting New Zealand's rainbow community.

In Northland, a protest was held against a Rainbow storytime event for children at Whangārei Library in May.

Up to 20 people protested outside the library and loud noise-emitting devices had been placed on library shelves in an attempt to disrupt the event.

Rainbow Storytime drag queen Sunita Torrance (aka CoCo Flash) said the library incident was "the worst abuse we have ever received by protesters.

"They were yelling, calling us demons and all sorts of things right in front of the kids, scaring them."

The library abuse made Torrance realise more grassroots action was needed in smaller cities outside of her home in Taranaki.

As an ally (heterosexual and cisgender person who supports LGBT+), Torrance is organising Ally Workshops in Whangārei through her charitable trust, OUT & PROUD.

The courses are for people to learn how to be better allies and support rainbow communities better in September/October this year.

"It's very much aimed at members of the public and workplaces, shops and stores can say 'hey, we're a safe space'."

Whangārei PROUD co-founder Han Mā there were many rainbow community members impacted by the targeted events occurring locally and nationally.

These events include a "suspicious" midnight fire which destroyed a support hub for rainbow and gender-diverse youth in Tauranga in June.

The fire is feared to be an attack directly aimed at the LGBT+ groups using the building.

"Being an ally isn't about being okay with gay people. Being an ally is a call to action to create safe places for people of sexual and gender minorities," Mā said.

Mā said public complacency of hateful views makes it easier for LGBT+ people to be targeted by abuse.

"That means standing up when you see something that is not okay, even if there isn't a queer person in the room that you know of, even if it's one-on-one, even if it's a Facebook comment."

Those who are LGBT+ have a significantly higher likelihood of victimisation (experiencing crime) at 50 per cent compared with the New Zealand average of 29%, according to the 2021 New Zealand Crime and Victim Survey.

Bisexual people were especially at risk of victimisation at 61 per cent, more than double the national average.

About one in nine (11 per cent) adults who identified as gay, lesbian, bisexual and other adults with diverse sexuality were sexually assaulted within a 12-month period.

The New Zealand average was 2 per cent.

Mā said there was a "muddying the water" effect brought about by recent protests and movements across the country which had contributed to heightened risk.

"Often people when (people are) aligning with groups, if they don't look into the other policies or actions or beliefs of the group, you can be aligning yourself with some really hateful motives."

The intersection of these beliefs came to a head in Northland when a cafe owner was attacked with homophobic abuse by people opposed to the Covid-19 vaccine pass in December last year.

The anti-lockdown parliament protests demonstrated a range of ideologies and were organised by the Freedom and Rights Coalition founded by Destiny Church, known for its vocal opposition to homosexuality.

Farming advocacy group Groundswell NZ also attracted criticism after many of its Howl of a Protests rallies carried racist, misogynistic and anti-vax messages on signs and cars last year.

The issue of LGBT+ abuse had reached the government with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledging the "serious concerns" raised around anti-LGBT+ practices at Tauranga's Bethlehem College.

The college has recently been criticised for its "discriminatory" marriage beliefs and allegations of abuse targeting LGBT students, including chants of "kill the gays" from students.