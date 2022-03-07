A group of protestors outside the DoC office in Whangārei, calling for better possum controls in Northland forests. Photo / Supplied

A group of protesting environmentalists is demanding the Department of Conservation take urgent action, including the use of 1080, to control possum in the Waipoua Forest and other such areas that are in a critical state.

About 12 protesters gathered outside the DoC Whangārei office yesterday morning to voice their concerns, both verbal and in written form, which the government entity said it would address in writing later this week.

Protest spokesman Geoff Reid claimed that for too long DoC has been asleep while our forests died as a result of infrequent aerial possum control and a lack of stronger leadership.

DoC has denied the allegations, saying consultation for a large-scale predator control operation in spring 2022 was under way.

Reid said Waipoua Forest, the home of iconic giant kauri Tāne Mahuta, was in a critical state and it was incredibly sad to see so many ancient kohekohe and tōtara dying.

He said there appeared to be no comprehension of basic priorities or sense of national duty within DoC.

"We are witnessing thousands of ancient trees being eaten alive by possums, in the sanctuary. If aerial predator control isn't undertaken before the winter possum onslaught begins, many more tuakana trees will die and many will never fully recover all under our watch."

In 1990, Reid said Waipoua was the first forest to receive aerial treatment by DoC. Since then, he said predator control has been done twice, and after each drop the forest and birds have started to recover.

"It's very successful. It just needs to be done frequently enough. DoC's best standard is every three years but, with the last drop in 2011, it's now eight years overdue.

"Every time aerial 1080 has been used in Northland forests, it's been reactive, and years too late. This must change if we're to save our forests. Protecting our forests with legislation doesn't prevent possums and other predators from destroying them."

Possums are destroying ancient trees at the iconic Waipoua Forest, a group of 1080 advocates says. Photo / Supplied

Reid said while the local iwi has undertaken boundary control on the southern side of the sanctuary, aerial 1080 was needed to protect the interior of the forest.

"We need a new dedicated entity within DoC that delivers timely possum control to provide assurance to the public that the forests in Northland are properly protected and have a future."

The protesters have launched a petition on onefornature.org.nz/petitions/save-the-waipoua-forest.

DoC operations' director northern North Island Sue Reed Thomas said Waipoua, and the adjoining forests of Mataraua and Waima, made up the largest remaining tract of native forest in Northland and were a priority site for DoC.

This week, she said, a project to restore the biodiversity of the Waipoua River catchment and support sustainable land use for mana whenua has reached a significant milestone with 293 bait stations for possum control laid over 29.3 km.

This was completed by two staff employed through the Government's Jobs for Nature programme and one volunteer.

"As well as the pest control and research, the project has another significant achievement under its belt. With support from a number of funding streams, including Ngā Awa, the project's nursery has transformed from a small backyard operation to a large-scale nursery, providing plants to restore the Waipoua River's riparian margins and hillsides."