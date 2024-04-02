New research from the Education Review Office (ERO) has found that disruptive behaviour in New Zealand’s classrooms is worse than in other countries. Photo / 123rf.com

A lack of support for students suffering abuse and trauma is to blame for disruptive behaviour in classrooms, Northland principals say.

Their concern comes after the Education Review Office (ERO) found in its latest Behaviour in Classrooms report that New Zealand’s classroom behaviour is worse than other countries.

Tai Tokerau Principals’ Association president and Hora Hora School principal Pat Newman said many students had “high-end behaviour” as a result of years of abuse and trauma.

“And such behaviours in many cases are an act of defence.”

In Newman’s 51 years of experience, he found the big issue was the lack of access to resources such as an in-school child psychologist or counsellor in every school.

The ERO report supported Newman’s concern as one of its key findings suggested that, from a pool of 1557 teachers and 547 principals surveyed, 39 per cent of teachers and 49 per cent of principals struggled to access the expert support they needed.

It also noted that such access issues were particularly bad for schools in low socioeconomic communities and secondary institutions.

Ruakākā School principal Helen Kinsey-Wightman said it had several students with special needs who required additional support and monitoring. Despite the school’s requests, it had yet to be given a psychologist and counsellor.

Kinsey-Wightman said children who did not receive such support often ended up disrupting and distracting classes.

The ERO report stated 47 per cent of teachers said they spent 40 to 50 minutes a day or more responding to challenging behaviour, which limited the time available to teach and had a big impact on student enjoyment.

Newman said he wanted the public to understand that challenging behaviours were not about students being naughty and carrying out harmless pranks or sulking in classrooms.

“It’s about children who are seriously disturbed. We are talking about kids carrying anything from knives and weapons and throwing heavy items like a television and computers causing damage.”

Newman believed that, while Covid-19 may have played a role in the increase of disruptive children in classrooms, the declining “socioeconomics” within several communities were to blame.

ERO reported that 40 per cent of teachers from schools in low socioeconomic communities experienced challenging behaviour almost daily, compared with 23 per cent from high socioeconomic areas.

Newman said what disappointed him most was Education Minister Erica Stanford’s response about better teacher training being the way forward.

Her statement came after ERO said fewer than 45 per cent of teachers reported feeling capable of managing behaviours in the classroom.

Newman said it would take five years or more to see the results of the training.

“She needs to understand that it’s just not the matter of teachers but of successive governments who have failed to put in the support structure to help manage such behaviours.”

New Zealand Principals’ Federation president Leanne Otene felt schools would continue to struggle and have their classes disrupted without educational specialists and therapists.

She suggested a system of smaller classes and more teacher aides should be provided during the time it would take to provide specialists.

Without the support system to access experts, schools would not be able to implement excellent policies and plans for behaviour management, she said.

