... unless they’re going to come out of their beehives with their perks and come and teach in our classrooms,” he added.
Whangārei Principals’ Association member and Whangārei Intermediate School principal Hayley Read said Northland was in a staffing crisis and a rollout of a new curriculum would only exacerbate the issue.
Principals across the region were teaching because of short staffing and she herself had recently hired three early childhood teachers to fill gaps.
Staffing challenges were ongoing as it was more difficult to find qualified teachers - specifically those from New Zealand.
The job was simply no longer an attractive one, she said.
“It’s such hard work and it’s getting harder and harder.”
She also questioned whether claims of a widespread crisis in numeracy and literacy aligned with the reality of Whangārei schools.
NZEI Te Riu Roa put out a release alongside the New Zealand Principals’ Federation that schools and their leaders were struggling with a lack of learning support.
“Adding implementation of two new major curriculum areas simultaneously would burn out already stressed teachers and move their focus from meeting the immediate needs of the children in front of them,” the release said.
It instead suggested a delay in the maths curriculum until 2026 or leaving it to school leaders’ judgment about which should be implemented in 2025.
Stanford said the Ministry of Education was currently preparing a full-implementation guide that would detail the provision of curriculum-aligned resources, workbooks, curriculum days and guides.
“By no means do we expect perfection on day one. Embedding a curriculum refresh, running professional development and responding to our sector feedback are things we will work on together over the coming years.