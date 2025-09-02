A 29-year-old Kaikohe woman is facing methamphetamine dealing charges, as well as a 35-year-old.

Firearms were recovered during search warrants in Northland in a sweeping crackdown on crime. Photo / NZ Police

The latter is also jointly charged with a 58-year-old for the alleged aggravated robbery of a Toyota Land Cruiser in Aratapu on July 18.

Police were called to the alleged attack at 1.50am, where a man reportedly sustained moderate injuries.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old from Kaikohe was also charged in relation to the supply of methamphetamine and cannabis, and a 44-year-old was charged for the possession of methamphetamine and resisting police.

Johnston said several arrests were made over stolen vehicles across the region as well, with $100,000 worth of stolen vehicles recovered, including a $40,000 Polaris side-by-side vehicle.

A 27-year-old Ōkaihau man also faced charges relating to a stolen vehicle and firearms.

Motorbikes were among some items police uncovered during warrants across the north. Photo / NZ Police

In Ngunguru, a 31-year-old and his partner were charged over the alleged unlawful taking of a Mercedes.

Johnston said drug charges were likely to follow after a search at the property.

Properties linked to the Kaitāia Mongrel Mob were searched as well, with three stolen motorbikes recovered and another stolen 41D.

Johnston said a 66-year-old Taupō Bay man was arrested and is to be extradited to Australia after police found an alleged cannabis operation and seized $10,000.

The man would also face “serious methamphetamine dealing charges” when he crossed the ditch too, Johnston said.

Police would continue to target the prevalence of meth following a community outcry, he said.

Referrals were made for many families identified throughout the operations, as part of the Resilience to Organise Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme.

“We acknowledge the support of our colleagues, as additional resources have allowed a sustained targeting of those causing the most harm in our vulnerable communities.”

Brodie Stone covers crime and emergency for the Northern Advocate. She has spent most of her life in Whangārei and is passionate about delving into issues that matter to Northlanders and beyond.