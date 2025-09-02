Meanwhile, a 24-year-old from Kaikohe was also charged in relation to the supply of methamphetamine and cannabis, and a 44-year-old was charged for the possession of methamphetamine and resisting police.
Johnston said several arrests were made over stolen vehicles across the region as well, with $100,000 worth of stolen vehicles recovered, including a $40,000 Polaris side-by-side vehicle.
A 27-year-old Ōkaihau man also faced charges relating to a stolen vehicle and firearms.
In Ngunguru, a 31-year-old and his partner were charged over the alleged unlawful taking of a Mercedes.
Johnston said drug charges were likely to follow after a search at the property.
Properties linked to the Kaitāia Mongrel Mob were searched as well, with three stolen motorbikes recovered and another stolen 41D.
Johnston said a 66-year-old Taupō Bay man was arrested and is to be extradited to Australia after police found an alleged cannabis operation and seized $10,000.
The man would also face “serious methamphetamine dealing charges” when he crossed the ditch too, Johnston said.
Police would continue to target the prevalence of meth following a community outcry, he said.
Referrals were made for many families identified throughout the operations, as part of the Resilience to Organise Crime in Communities (ROCC) programme.