Police are seeking sightings of this vehicle on July 18 which was stolen during an aggravated robbery on Pouto Rd. Photo / NZ Police

A vehicle was found nearly two hours north of where it was stolen during an aggravated robbery last month, police say.

Police said three men reportedly assaulted a man before stealing his gold Toyota Land Cruiser from a property on Pouto Rd in Kaipara on July 18 about 1.45am.

Detective Constable Wendy McDermott of Dargaville CIB said police are appealing for sightings of the vehicle, CCTV footage or cell phone footage that could help them in their investigation.

The Land Cruiser was found on Ngapipito Rd between Moerewa and Kaikohe – an almost two-hour drive northeast.

Police last month asked the public to come forward with any potential sightings of the three men.